Who is Unicorn on the masked singer? His identity was exposed in the last episode of this evening.

The Masked Singer is the all new Saturday night song performance aired on ITV.

A series of familiar faces compete to offer the best musical performance – but keep their true identity behind masks and elaborate costumes.

Even their voices are disguised by giving interviews and revealing clues to their identity.

One of the seven remaining candidates this week was Unicorn – but who is behind the mask?

In tonight’s episode (Saturday, February 1), it was revealed that Unicorn was the American singer-songwriter and Scissor Sisters star Jake Shears.

Clues leading to the identity of the Unicorn included his childhood on a small island where they always stood out from the crowd.

Unicorn flew on a private plane as a child and tap danced to school.

In their last performance, the choice of their song – which turned out to be an indication of their identity – was ZZ Top’s Sharp Dressed Man.

Other clues have revealed links to magic, New York and the musical Kinky Boots.

Along with Unicorn, those who stayed on the first series of the British show before this week’s episode were Octopus, Hedgehog, Monster, Fox, Duck and Queen Bee.

This weekend saw a double elimination because TWO singers had their real identity unmasked.

Directed by Joel Dommett, this week’s show includes a panel including Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and – for this week only – Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne.

The Masked Singer UK is broadcast Saturday evening at 7 p.m. on ITV.

Episodes are available to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.

