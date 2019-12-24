advertisement

Ricky Martin looks in love with this little woman he defines is the light of his eyes, his one year old daughter, Lucia Martin Yosef.

The first wife, daughter of the famous singer has driven the men in this house mad of love.

Your two parents, Ricky and Jwan and her three brothers Renn, Matteo and Valentino watch them all the time.

And although Ricky is still the explosive device of his old days, he has left the education of his children as a central priority in his life, as many of the photos that he shares on his social networks show.

For his most fervent followers Ricky Martin would not be the idol that he is today without his delicate and already fully internalized father facet. Despite everything, he remains one of the most sought after men in the entertainment world, both by men and women.

That is in the photos The singer Shares, we can see that this package does many things in a group and that they are a family with all the texts.

