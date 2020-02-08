advertisement

Spectators of Masked Singer believe they have identified one of the mystery singers – who is Queen Bee?

The new series sees celebrities compete for the best musical performance, while their identities are hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes.

The first British series of Masked Singer is currently broadcast on ITV on Saturday evening with twelve masked singers.

One of them was Queen Bee who played Alive by Sia in the opening episode, then Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved.

And fans are convinced that the star behind the mask is Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts.

“You can’t mistake a talent like @NicolaRoberts,” wrote one on Twitter, “It must be her as Queen B in the masked singer. Not everyone has a tone like that.”

Another agreed: “It is, without a doubt, Queen Nicola Roberts. So distinctive.”

Queen Bee’s latest performance was Alicia Key’s Girl On Fire, with viewers linking the song title to Nicola’s famous red hair.

Others had speculated that it was the Welsh singer and actress Charlotte Church.

But she clarified that it was not her, tweeting, “I’m certainly not the bee, do NOT repeat the bee.”

She added: “I’m not on this bloody show!”

The true identity of Queen Bee and all the other masked celebrities will only be officially revealed at the end of each episode.

They must impress the studio audience and a panel made up of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong to avoid disposal.

At the end of the opening show, it was revealed that the identity of Butterfly was actress Patsy Palmer, best known for her role as Bianca Jackson on the BBC soap opera. EastEnders.

After it came out, Patsy said, “I like singing in general (not that I’m good) but it’s an extremely uplifting thing to do. I love music, it’s a total passion for me (I am a DJ) so I’m constantly playing music.

“Being able to get on a stage of this size was also a dream even if I have to say that I was really nervous.”

