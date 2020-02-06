advertisement

With the Super Bowl in the books, fantasy football owners will now draw their attention to the 2020 NFL season. There is a certain amount of time for redraft owners to take a breath before preparing for the upcoming campaign. For Dynasty Fantasy Football owners, however, the fantasy season never ends. As such, we immediately notice the next big fantasy event, the Dynasty Rookie Designs.

It all starts with # 1, so we asked our authors to indicate with whom they would put together the first drafts for newcomers to the dynasty in 2020.

Q: Who should be Pick 1.01 in Dynasty Rookie Drafts?

Jerry Jeudy (WR – Alabama)

Most will probably be here with D’Andre Swift at 1.01, and I will not blame anyone because walking back is an important position in the imagination. However, if I own the 1.01 in this year’s draft, give me Jerry Jeudy. Yes, the rewind position is important in the imagination, but rewind positions are the easiest to replace. Every year there are new running backs in the top 12 and even more new faces in the top 24. Rarely are there broad recipients with Jeudy’s talent and potential. Wide Receiver is a position where you don’t have to worry for 8 to 10 years if you have a good young player. When you design a broad receiver, you get so much more for your investment, and you can spend the next 8 to 10 years creating setbacks because you have a first-class receiver.

– Geoff Lambert (@ geofflambert77)

When choosing rookie designs first, you need to prioritize sustainability and minimize the potential for failure. It is well known that the durability of a retreating NFL is shorter than that of most positions, and there has been more success in fantasy football. Take a look at Todd Gurley and Le’Veon Bell, who made the first consensus decisions two years ago. Now dynasty players no longer touch them with a 10 foot pole. If you are number 1, you have probably had the worst record in your league and you need to be assured of the best prospects. Jerry Jeudy is one of the most complete wide receiver candidates in this draft class and will be either the first or second wide receiver to be removed from the board. While running backs are more valuable in my imagination, I prefer to think long term and possibly get a year-by-year WR1.

– Dan Ambrosino (@AmbrosinoNFL)

It’s really hard to say which player will be the first to launch dynasty designs in February because the player doesn’t have a team to project for a fantasy production. Still, I like Jeudy a lot since he had 77 receptions for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns in Alabama last year. He drives routes like everyone else in this design, and appears to have both the speed that poses a profound threat and the size that represents a weapon of the red zone. He comes from a school that made several great NFL receivers, including Julio Jones, Amari Cooper and Calvin Ridley. Jeudy should be a safe player that fantasy owners can own for a decade. However, his attraction in Arizona with quarterback Kyler Murray is much greater in the second year than if he later chooses the Jacksonville Jaguars and their uncertain quarterback situation. Even if Georgia D’Andre Swift switched to the Atlanta Falcons in the second half to replace the aging Devonta Freeman, it suddenly looks like an appealing situation that would make Swift a top player. It matters where the players go, but in a vacuum where talent is the only consideration, I like Jeudy’s great track race and game with Pick 1.01 in rookie designs.

– Derek Lofland (@DerekLofland)

I’m tempted to run back in the 2020 draft class because of the exceptionally large depth of receivers, but Jeudy is just too talented to miss it. Jeudy goes back to his second campaign, which was awarded the Biletnikoff Prize, and is considered an inevitable prospect, whose hands and running skills should immediately be reflected in the NFL. The short- and long-term advantages of Jeudy are enormous and its positional longevity gives it the decisive advantage over players like D’Andre Swift and Jonathan Taylor in a dynasty design. The numbers don’t lie either. In his last two seasons in Alabama, Jeudy has scored 24 touchdowns and has a catch rate of 75 percent, a team high of 23 percent. He did this while playing with Henry Ruggs III, the first-round colleague.

– Daniel Comer (@ DanComer404)

D’Andre Swift (RB – Georgia)

Swift is my choice for the 1.01 in rookie designs. His vision, outburst, change of direction and receptiveness can be transferred to the NFL level very well. While he may not have the top speed of people like Jonathan Taylor or JK Dobbins, he makes up for it in other areas. For fantasy football, you want a backtrack that can step onto the field on the first day and make contributions immediately … Swift is just that.

– Kyle Yates (@kyleynfl)

In rookie drafts, I am aiming for a returning stud rather than a student-wide receiver with an early pick, especially 1.01. Although I generally value recipients with greater value, I would like to support potential workhorses with rookie designs. I like to design running backs in rookie designs and later turn to stud-wide receivers for retail. Someone like Jerry Jeudy or CeeDee Lamb may offer more value in the long run, but as I play dynasty football, I want to design the potential second leg and hopefully RB1 and win it as soon as possible. D’Andre Swift is, in my opinion, the most talented player in this class, and he’s the first player to fall off the board when I draw today. Swift has all the tools to become a three-down race in the NFL. It is difficult to grasp. has excellent contact balance, high speed and can catch the ball well.

– Aaron Schillinger (@aaron_schill)

D’Andre Swift and Jonathan Taylor are neck and neck at this point in the pre-draft process, but for rookie drafts before the NFL Combine, Swift is my 1.01. While it is listed shorter than I think my top running back prospects are (5’9 ″), it weighs 215 pounds and has the frame to carry the ball 20 to 25 times per game. Swift led all the top running backs in this class, with 19.89 percent of its stretches covering more than 10 yards. Swift appears to have instant 1000 rushing yard and 10 rushing touchdown potential, with the advantage of winning over 50 receptions in the first year. He’ll need a strong combine to hold consensus 1.01 as there are some names that will take the top spot after the combine and the NFL draft.

– Raju Byfield (@FantasyContext)

Jonathan Taylor (RB – Wisconsin)

This can and can very likely change once the combination of measures and capital deprivation is established. However, if I was forced to make this decision now, I would lean on Taylor. He rushed for 6.3 YPC in 2019 and, after contacts in the past three years, took the first two places. Taylor actually had more courtyards and courtyards per reception in 2019 than D’Andre Swift. We’re talking about a running back that put together two consecutive over 2,000 rushyard seasons and ran 1,977 yards in its newbies campaign. Taylor has scored over 50 touchdowns, overtaking Tony Dorsett for the fourth highest yard ever in FBS. Taylor has the all-time 200 yard rushing games at FBS. Taylor’s name has been burned into college football history with many setbacks that later became Hall of Fame talents in the NFL. While previous record players in Wisconsin such as Ron Dayne and Montee Ball did not live up to the hype in the NFL, Taylor even surpassed Melvin Gordon’s apex as Rusher, who will play the leading role and will play in an NFL offense in 2020.

– Paul Ghiglieri (@FantasyGhigs)

It’s razor-thin between Jonathan Taylor and D’Andre Swift, but no one else should be arguing about 1.01 this year (at this point). These are the two real Bell Cow running backs, and it is well documented that broad recipients offer lower ROI at the beginning of their careers. Setbacks, especially as newbies, are more likely to help your team win a championship, and both Swift and Taylor are likely to be able to give you a broad receiver in this class and more in the retail market in the next off-season grant . Dynasty owners should focus on running back on rookie designs as early as possible until the value drastically decreases and the broad recipients are too good to be able to do without them. In this class it will be at least 1.05 if not later. Taylor has the edge here because Swift was never fully operated as a bell cow in college. While all signs are that he can and wants to play in the NFL, the advantage goes to the player who has already done so. Both are highly talented, have a back room size and are active in passing. Both essentially check all boxes and will likely end up in the top two in most leagues.

– Mark Leipold (@LeipoldNFL)

CeeDee Lamb (WR – Oklahoma)

Lamb is my pick for 1.01 in rookie designs because of its elite ball skills and dynamic ability to miss defenders after catching. Lamb set all sorts of records last season even though he wasn’t the elite speed of Jerry Jeudy or Henry Ruggs, and his horror will instantly translate into a fantasy production in the NFL. Lamb’s catch radius is ridiculous and there is no passable pass for it. While all of these rookie recipients are immensely talented, Lamb has the expertise and experience to make a fantasy contribution in Week 1. The idea of ​​falling back to 1.01 is tempting, but there is too much uncertainty at this early stage in the design process – team environment and situation determine the success of the return more than broad recipients. Lock your # 1 wide receiver for the next decade with CeeDee Lamb.

– Jarad Evans (@Jarad_Evans)

