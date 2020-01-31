advertisement

I I Lie To You continues its new 2020 series this evening on BBC One from 9 p.m.

Episode 8 (January 31) of the new series of I I Lie To You will be hosted by Rob Brydon.

This week’s guests join regular team captains Lee Mack and David Mitchell are Jo Brand, Simon Day, Kiri Pritchard-McClean and Henning Wehn.

Will I Lie To You, Series 13, returns to BBC One on Friday, January 31 at 9 p.m.

See the current list of WILTY Series 13 scheduled episodes below …

Would i lie for you 2020 episodes – series 13

Please note that information on future episodes is subject to change.

Episode 1 (October 18) The guests are Gabby Logan, Chris McCausland, Angela Scanlon and John Simm.

Episode 2 (October 24) The component teams are Clare Balding, Asim Chaudhry, Victoria Coren Mitchell and Greg James.

Episode 3 (November 1) The guests are Liz Carr, Miles Jupp, Samson Kayo and Anneka Rice.

Episode 4 (November 8) Appear Greg Davies, Guz Khan, Claudia Winkleman and Lucy Worsley.

Episode 5 (December 20) The teams formed are Jay Blades, Sue Johnston, Alice Levine and Bob Mortimer.

Episode 6 (January 17) Steph McGovern, Richard Osman, Jennifer Saunders and Joe Sugg.

Episode 7 (January 24) Appear Tom Allen, Geoff Norcott, Vicki Pepperdine and Esme Young.

Episode 8 (January 31) This week’s guests are Jo Brand, Simon Day, Kiri Pritchard-McClean and Henning Wehn.

Episode 9 (February 7) James Acaster, Dani Dyer, Oti Mabuse and Fred Sirieix join the show.

Watch I I Lie To You online

The new series will take place every week on Friday evening from October 18 with ten episodes.

You can stream and watch episodes online for free via BBC iPlayer.

