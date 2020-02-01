advertisement

Who is Octopus in The Masked Singer? Here is a summary of all the clues and best guesses to date.

The first British series of The Masked Singer is currently aired on Saturday evening on ITV.

The wacky new show sees a crop of celebrities competing to be crowned the best music performer while keeping their identities hidden behind an elaborate mask and costume.

Octopus is one of the seven remaining candidates – but who is behind the mask?

Octopus on the masked singer

The most popular guesses for Octopus with viewers include Welsh opera singer Katherine Jenkins, Dannii or Kylie Minogue or “ One of the Pussycat Dolls ”.

So far, there have been indications that Octopus is “sparkling and always on the move” and “looking at Naomi Campbell”.

Octopus loves bodybuilding, has been involved in a record agreement and has a connection with Jason Donovan.

In his last performance, the choice of song for Octopus – which proved to be an indication of his identity – was Shirley Bassey’s Diamonds Are Forever.

Other boards have suggested links to Emmerdale and maybe I am a celebrity Get me out of here.

For the moment, the true identity of Octopus remains a mystery.

Along with Octopus, the acts that remain on The Masked Singer UK 2020 series are Unicorn, Hedgehog, Monster, Fox, Duck and Queen Bee.

This Saturday evening will see the sixth episode and it is a double elimination as two of the seven mystery candidates remove their mask.

Presented by Joel Dommett, The Masked Singer features a panel of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and – this week – guest judges Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne.

The Masked Singer UK will be back on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. on ITV.

Episodes are available to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.

