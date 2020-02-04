advertisement

Max Deegan and Jordan Larmour once formed a center partnership for the Wanderers U12 minis, which were reunited in the colors of Leins after school and are expected to share pitch time at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday at the senior level.

Deegan (23) will win a first international match after being substituted for Ireland’s Six Nations Championship game against Wales. Although Larmour (22) is eight months younger, he has already played 22 caps for Ireland and scored six goals.

It can be assumed that the two players would have been a handful in their hikers’ days. It is a useful point of reference to understand Deegan as a player these days. His speed and athleticism are two of his core qualities. It wasn’t until his body stretched and filled a bit that he swapped the backline for the pack at St. Michael’s College toward the end of the first year.

Working for St. Michael during the Leinster Schools Senior Cup 2015 – a young Max Deegan. Photo: Inpho

His father Aidan, a former president of Wanderers, was a flanker, while his uncle Brendan ran the club and also played for Connacht at Hooker. Max’s grandfather, Brendan Snr, a hooker, also represented the western province.

The Deegan family came from Athlone and Aidan, who celebrated their first win in the Connacht Schools Senior Cup in 1977 as the captain of Marist College. Coincidentally, Robbie Henshaw, the former Leinster teammate, was the second person who led the school to the success of the SCT province (2012). His mother Suzanne Deegan is a well-known landscape artist.

Max Deegan won a Junior Cup medal with Michael, but missed an SCT win despite playing on the same Ireland Schools team as Captain James Ryan, Andrew Porter, Jacob Stockdale, Will Connors and Larmour.

He was number eight in a Ryan-led Irish team coached by Nigel Carolan, who lost to England in the 2016 U20 World Cup final at AJ Bell in Manchester.

Max Deegan meets New Zealand during the 2016 U20 Rugby World Cup. Photo: Inpho

Deegan, who won two men in the Match Awards at the tournament and made unforgettable attempts at victories in New Zealand and Argentina, was voted U20 World Player of the Year. He hit a shortlist that included Ataata Moeakiola, Harry Mallinder (England) of Japan. Shaun Stevenson (New Zealand) and Curwin Bosch (South Africa).

Deegan is a great athlete, fast, he runs well, has great hands, offers lineout presence and can play in all three backrow positions

He played for Mike Ruddocks Lansdowne in the All Ireland League Division 1A when he was a teenager before he made his Leinster debut in a 5-minute appearance against the Dragons in December 2016 – one of three appearances this season. He has won 60 caps for Leinster with an impressive hit rate of 18 attempts.

Deegan has played three times in Leinster’s Champions Cup pool games this season, scoring five goals in his last four games. His confrontation with Caelan Doris in the absence of injured Jack Conan has driven both players to peak performance.

Andy Farrell’s decision to call Deegan on the Six Nations team and put him on the bench for the Wales game after an injury to the unfortunate Doris is well-founded. Deegan is a great athlete, quick, with good lines, great hands, lineout presence and can play in all three backrow positions. His work rate now matches these qualities, especially in defense.

Now he only needs one opportunity.

