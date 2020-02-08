advertisement

Who is Hedgehog on the masked singer? Here is a summary of all the clues and best guesses to date.

The new series The Masked Singer sees a cast of celebrities compete to offer the best musical performance while hiding their identity behind masks and elaborate costumes.

One of the characters on the show is Hedgehog, a warm creature who is most active at night.

Hedgehog identity show clues included him as more introverted than people might expect, an avowed workaholic and that he once had a job that meant he died at 8:30 a.m. every night.

Who is Hedgehog on the masked singer?

Jason Manford has a proven track record with viewers and the show’s panel, consisting of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong.

Speaking of speculation on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Jason said, “I don’t want to spoil the series by saying no but – no.

“My own children asked me too!”

However, fans of the series are not convinced by Jason’s denial.

One of them wrote on Twitter: “You are sitting on a throne of masked lies Jason Manford … If he is not a hedgehog, I question everything I have been told”

Other popular assumptions for Hedgehog’s identity include Michael Ball and Alfie boe.

The hedgehog is still in competition, its official identity will remain a mystery for the moment.

Meanwhile, viewers believe they have also cracked some of the identities of some of the other characters in the series.

Fans are convinced that Fox is Denise Van Outen after clues that she loved collecting teapots, a hobby that Denise had already tweeted.

Other clues have linked Fox to Come strictly dance – on which Denise appeared – and having an “award-winning body”, fans pointing out that Denise had previously been named “Back of the Year” in 1999.

Many viewers also believe that Queen Bee is the Welsh singer and actress Charlotte Church.

But she responded to the trending topic, tweeting defiantly: “I’m certainly not the bee, repeat NOT the bee.”

Charlotte then added in a follow-up message: “I’m not on this bloody show!”

The Masked Singer UK continues on Saturday night on ITV.

