Who is Fox on The Masked Singer? Their identity was officially revealed in this week’s episode.

The first British series of The Masked Singer airs Saturday night on ITV.

The new show sees celebrities compete for the best musical performance, while their identities are hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes.

One of the characters on the show is Fox, a party animal that can be found in the East End.

When she first appeared, she performed Call Me by Blondie and impressed the panel – Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong – with his voice and his movements.

Who is Fox on The Masked Singer?

Fox reached the semi-finals this weekend (February 8) where she was revealed as an actress, model and dancer Denise Van Outen.

Davina got the identity, as did many viewers at home.

In fact, fans correctly scolded Fox in the very first episode.

After singing, Fox gave a hint that she has been collecting teapots for 30 years.

And that immediately made viewers believe that it was Denise who had already shared a similar message on Twitter.

“I love teapots! I collect them Thank you,” she said to a subscriber in an article on the social media website.

“YOU ARE THE FOX” tweeted a spectator in response to Denise.

“Maybe next year, producers will go through tweets,” said another user.

Fox then returned with clues linking her to Come strictly dance – on which Denise appeared – and having an “award-winning body”, fans pointing out that Denise had previously been named “Back of the Year” in 1999.

And the following weekend, Fox performed a song from the musical Les Misérables in which Denise appeared at the age of 11.

Meanwhile, some of the other celebrities linked to the show have spoken out.

Viewers hypothesized that Queen Bee is Welsh singer and actress Charlotte Church

But she responded to the trending topic, tweeting defiantly: “I’m certainly not the bee, repeat NOT the bee.”

The Masked Singer UK continues on Saturday night on ITV.

You can watch and follow the program online via the ITV hub.

