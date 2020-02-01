advertisement

Who is Duck on The Masked Singer? Here is a summary of all the clues and best guesses to date.

The Masked Singer is the new ITV song show with a major twist.

Twelve famous candidates compete to offer the best musical performance, while keeping their identity hidden behind masks and elaborate costumes.

Even their voices are masked when they give interviews both on stage and off stage.

One of the seven remaining candidates is Duck – but who is behind the mask?

The most popular assumptions for Duck from viewers are Skin by Skunk Anansie or Mel C or Mel B from The Spice Girls.

Until now, Duck has been “a real softie, although you may not think so”.

She has always been athletic and can surf and was a long distance runner.

Duck likes to speak different languages ​​and has already made happy birthday to 850,000 people and sang happy birthday to a “legend”.

In his last performance, Duck’s song choice – which turned out to be a clue to his identity – was Blinded By Your Grace by Stormzy.

The Masked Singer UK airs Saturday night on ITV.

Along with Duck, those who remain on the first series of the British show are Octopus, Hedgehog, Monster, Fox, Unicorn and Queen Bee.

This weekend will see a double elimination because TWO singers have their real identity unmasked.

Hosted by Joel Dommett, this week’s super star panel features regulars Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and – for this Saturday night only – guest panelists Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne.

Episodes are available to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.

