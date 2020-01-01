advertisement

January 1, 2020 Zachary Shahan

Nowadays there is a problem in many media. There is a broad assumption – from both media consumers and members of the media – that media are always supposed to present “two sides of the story”. The problem does not arise when there are indeed two legitimate sides to a discussion. It arises when one side is clearly right and the other side is clearly wrong. Giving an equal argument and an incorrect argument equal weight and ‘letting readers decide’ is not useful and can even be harmful to society.

It is as if you are publishing the view that it is bad to be burned and the view that being burned by fire is actually fine and can make your skin stronger, and then leave it to the readers to find out what is true. This sounds ridiculous because we all know that you don’t want to burn, but this happens when it comes to other more complicated issues in real life (such as climate change, political issues I’m not addressing here and other political issues I’m not talking about here in go). Logically, the term for this problem is “false balance.”

Even worse than a false balance is if you give much more weight to the false arguments. Unfortunately that is also one thing. It is, in fact, a tactic that is always used to turn democracies into dictatorships – but again, we are not going there today. More or less, this is a problem that we have probably incorporated into our own lives in various ways, somehow fall for and hold on to false assumptions about a variety of topics, and perhaps even spread them to others. The challenge for every mortal comes when we are bombarded with false information time and time again. If you are told every day by a source that you trust that the sky is actually yellow, you can even believe that and question your own eyes. Much more subtle than that hard-to-believe example, we routinely incorporate information from sources we trust that are simply untrue.

That leads us to Tesla. CleanTechnica gets a bit of a shit because it is ‘biased’ when it comes to Tesla. We are certainly pro-cleantech (because it is crucial for the future of human society), and Tesla is a cleantech company, so we want to make it work. But it is in no sense useful to report incorrect or incomplete information to make Tesla look good if it is not – the truth would come true anyway. It would not be helpful for us or others to be illogically biased with regard to Tesla, Elon Musk or anyone else. So we try to introduce ourselves to the truth and to offer the most complete context that is possible. Our real expectations for the future are in many cases built into stories, but we only try to make it clear when these expectations are based on certain assumptions or opinions. In the case of Tesla, the problem is that there is only a lot of nonsense, so we regularly work to counter that nonsense to provide a more balanced picture of the company for society.

It seems that every time I talk to a stranger about Tesla (that is, someone who didn’t come to me with a smile on my face just to talk about our Tesla Model 3), they generate battery fires, Autopilot (often on a negative way), an alleged “druggie” CEO, or the possibility of the company going bankrupt – or a combination thereof. The problem with those thoughts that occur so often is that gas cars are much more flammable than Teslas, Autopilot improves human safety (and the safety of birds and animals for that matter), Elon Musk is not a medicine (as far as I can tell) , and Tesla is not going bankrupt. However, these are only the subjects that have seeped through most of the ordinary man. There are numerous individual stories that mislead the public on Tesla. Because we are in the industry in which we operate and Tesla is such a leading cleantech company, we spend a lot of time straightening the record and trying to put important news in a better context – I think we look “biased” .

(By the way, if this site was called FireTechnica and there was a lot of misinformation in the media about whether fire is really a risk to people, we would spend a lot of time trying to explain to people that fire is harmful and that it is a bit important not to start burning.)

Perhaps the best way to consider the subject is to look back in time and find out who would be the story of what would be better afterwards. Let’s go through a bit of Tesla history, see how “balanced” reporting on that topic was reported versus how we did it, and think about how things went. Think about this as a simple example question: would the coverage of CleanTechnica in Tesla have been more useful and accurate over the past decade if we had routinely interviewed or quoted skeptics and critics of Tesla?

Tesla Model S (2011-2013)

Expert after expert after expert, often mentioned in other media: cannot be produced with the specifications and price indicated by Tesla. Tesla does not have the money or the production capacity to put this vehicle on the market – it will go bankrupt trying to bring it into mass production.

The demand is limited and will die quickly, which means that Tesla will go bankrupt. Who wants a car with a giant touchscreen in the middle? Few consumers want an electric car. Plus, fear of reach.

Okay, it’s a cool and fun car that gets a lot of good reviews and buyers love it, but demand is falling now and Tesla has no more money and dies. Nice time is over.

CleanTechnica:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QweNsLesMrM (/ embed)

Supercharging (2013-2016)

Other media: range fear, range fear, range fear. Oh yes, and achieve fear. Moreover, Tesla cannot afford to roll out a large network of powerful chargers. And occasionally one of the stories as highlighted below.

CleanTechnica:

These are Tesla’s Supercharger plans – cool, right?

Tesla Model S owners demonstrate how easy it is to screw up the New York Times long-distance ride to test Tesla’s first Supercharger idea. “From TIME to MIT Technology Review, writers with a very large audience tell the story.”

May 2013: “Rumor Has It – Tesla to Triple Supercharger network size.” 😱

May 2013: “Tesla Supercharger Network will help you survive the zombie apocalypse.” 😱 (nailed.)

May 2013: “Interview with Elon Musk about expansion of Tesla Supercharger in Europe.”

September 2013: “3.2 million Tesla Supercharger Miles have already been registered.” Thats weird.

September 2013: “Tesla Superchargers Roll Out In Europe (VIDEO).”

November 2013: “Tesla Model S can now travel from San Diego to Vancouver!”

More updates from 2013 here.

January 2014: “Tesla has supercharger routes up and down and around the US.”

January 2014: “Tesla Superchargers now serve different European countries.”

February 2014: JB Straubel notes that there is no end goal for the Supercharger network, but it is something like the road network – it will just keep growing and growing.

(Short break in the timeline here to emphasize that we have not written continuously, “but achieve anxiety … and possible bank wuptcy.”)

March 2014: “Tesla driver goes from coast to coast to coast and takes great photos.”

August 2014: “Tesla Supercharger Network is growing in Europe and Asia.”

September 2014 (with regard to destination chargers, not superchargers): “Tesla secretly installs wall chargers at locations throughout the country.”

September 2014: “Tesla opens super charging station in Chengdu, China.”

December 2014: “North American Tesla Supercharger network exceeds CHAdeMO in charging points.”

April 2015: “Tesla Motors unveils first location of superchargers in Australia.”

July 2015: “Liquid-cooled superchargers from Tesla (video).”

August 2015: “EV manufacturers must understand disruption versus technology transition.”

September 2015: “The use of the Tesla Supercharger has increased 5x in one year.”

January 2016: “Tesla invades Poland.”

January 2016: “An Epic Tesla Road Trip.”

January 2016: “Across the country: 4,180 kilometers in a Tesla Model S.”

January 2016: “Tesla Supercharger stands increased by 71% in 2015.”

2015/2016 CleanTechnica EV driver report and presentation: “Importance of Tesla superchargers, battery upgrades, benefits of electric cars …”

2015/2016 CleanTechnica EV driver report: “What you want in an electric car.”

2015/2016 CleanTechnica EV driver report: “Buyers of electric cars are enormously attracted to the Tesla Supercharger network.”

Tesla Model X (2013–2016)

Expert after expert, often referred to in other media: Tesla cannot build this. This vehicle cannot be mass-produced. Tesla is going to crash and burn in an attempt to produce the Model X. All signs point to a collapse of companies because of this crazy SUV. Okay, maybe there were good things too. We will try to dig up part of it through good old Google for a future article.

CleanTechnica:

March 2013: Tesla Model X production reduced due to the popularity of the Model S.

April 2013: “Elon said they are working hard on the product development of Model X and making it even better than the demonstration prototype that was already revealed to the public. He said he spends a lot of time on the Model X to get the details right. “

Tesla is planning an S-E-X-Y revolution.

November 2014: “The news from yesterday’s Tesla quarterly figures that seems to be the biggest is that the Model X is being delayed again. This seems to be the 4th time. The reason given is that Tesla is trying to make it almost perfect, and that causes delays. It is now assumed to enter the market in the third quarter of 2015, more than two years after the initial launch time. “In Elon’s words (which corresponds to what he has said several times before):” Question is not our issue. Production is our problem. And be too perfectionistic about future products. Those are legitimate things to worry about, but not a requirement. We have more demand than we can actually tackle. And there are many things, levers that we could pull to increase that demand that we don’t pull. ”By the way, almost 90% of CleanTechnica’s respondents say they think the delay is a good thing.

December 2014: Model X appears to be very competitive in its class.

June 2015: Tesla Model X production line uses 3-4 × more robots than Model S production line.

July 2015: Tesla Model X reservations = ~ 24,000, approximately double the Model S reservations.

August 2015: “X production seems to offer more challenges than previously expected, mainly due to problems in the supply chain. As Elon said a few times, you cannot ship a car if a few parts are missing. … The launch of Model X is still planned for September. The configuration should start within 2-3 weeks and it will be live on the website at the end of August. “

Model X arrives faster than Porsche Cayenne Turbo and any other SUV in history.

November 2015: Tesla Model X basic price of $ 80,000 announced.

December 2015: the production of Model X starts and the deliveries of the Signature series begin.

December 2015: I explain how Tesla’s super-secret master plan comes to life.

January 2016: I find out that Akon already has two Model Xs and has removed dozens of cars because his Teslas are so much better.

January 2016: We report on the causes of delays in the production of Model X.

January 2016: Model X wins the first Car of the Year award from CleanTechnica.

March / April 2016: according to our test drives, Kyle and I love the Model X.

Tesla Model 3 (2013 – Today)

Expert after expert, often mentioned in other media: Hehe, Tesla cannot mass-produce cars on this scale. It is impossible to build an electric car with these specifications for this price. Besides, Tesla will try to go bankrupt. Repeat, repeat, repeat, repeat.

CleanTechnica: Yes, we have essentially addressed what Tesla focused on, because CEO Elon Musk seemed to be an honest man with a good track record of doing what he said he would do, even if it was sometimes a little late ( which we took into account).

April 2013: Tesla can market its 4th model, a semi-affordable car, by 2017.

May 2013: Elon Musk says the model should have a base price of ~ $ 40,000 and a minimum of ~ 200 miles range. (A lot of skepticism arose, but CleanTechnica thought the goals were reasonable.)

November 2014: Tesla’s then chief designer, now President of Automotive, Jerome Guillen: Tesla will build and sell 500,000 EVs per year in 2020, thanks to Gigafactory and Model 3 (who didn’t have that name yet).

Also in November: only 37.5% of the respondents in a CleanTechnica poll expect the Model 3 to arrive in 2017. (Note: it went on sale in 2017, but Tesla had many production challenges for about a year.)

May 2015: I explain the 5 most important competitive advantages of Tesla, and why Model 3 will become such a big hit.

June 2015: We report that Model 3 may have a range of 250 km.

August 2015: I express my opinion that automakers should better consider and understand disruption and technical transition, instead of mocking Tesla’s Model 3 plans.

September 2015: We discuss the possibility that a Model 3 can accelerate to 60 km / h in less than 4 seconds. (The Model 3 Performance can do this in less than 3.2 seconds.)

January 2016: In our first annual EV driver report, we show that most EV owners are planning to buy a Model 3. (I also started giving more detailed presentations around the world about the EV revolution and Tesla’s leadership therein, which I am happy to say, ultimately happy on the money.)

March 2016: I fly from Europe to California to stand in line for a Model 3 reservation while jet lagging and then I crash the Model 3 unveiling event party, where Kyle Field and I are the only non-Tesla people the test track are for two hours. We take a number of photos and film the historic night hours before interviewing early test drivers. (Tesla took 200,000 reservations in less than 24 hours. Who knows how many in the 2 hours we were on the test track?)

April 2016: Google Trends data for Tesla Model 3 implies that the vehicle will indeed find many buyers.

April 2016: Matt Pressman explains why Model 3 may be the first self-driving vehicle.

May 2016: Elon relocates Tesla’s 500,000 cars per year from 2020 to 2018, and a rough target for 2020 is 1 million vehicles per year. (This is what ultimately bites Tesla, or at least Tesla’s stock (TSLA).)

May 2016: Mike Barnard points out that the ‘crazy’ goals of Elon Musk are not that crazy, because they become reality.

May 2016: We report that Model 3 reservations from China only followed Model 3 reservations from the US. (This is before a Chinese giant factory was announced, but it clearly led to that decision.)

May 2016: Some suppliers in the automotive industry are pressing back on Tesla’s aggressive production timeline.

June 2016: Presenter at the CleanTechnica conference in Berlin explains how high demand for Model 3 will close the depreciation of competing luxury petrol cars (which Capital One has now confirmed to be), increases the lease rates for those cars and increases the finances of really threatens these competing car manufacturers. He also discusses why only electric cars, such as the Model 3, are useful as robotaxis.

July 2016: I am investigating whether Model 3 is already selling “premium” gas cars in the US.

July 2016: Elon Musk pens “Masterplan, part Deux” and briefly introduces the idea of ​​a Tesla network of robot axis.

August 2016: I claim that 1-2 million sales per year of the Model 3 and Model Y seem too low a long-term estimate, assuming Tesla is rolling out the robotaxi service.

September 2016: I ask the honest question, what can automakers actually do about the Model 3 and Model Y competition.

November 2016: Michael Barnard explains why the Model 3 is not threatened by the Chevy Bolt, despite what many media keep saying.

January 2017: I ask if 2017 is the year in which an electric car (Tesla Model 3) is on the American Top 20 Cars list for unit sales. (Eventually it became 2018, not 2017.)

January 2017: I claim that electric robot axis “will be the most important technological development in the next 10 years that will have the greatest impact on reducing the risks of climate change.” Another CleanTechnica writer, my brother, essentially puts forward the same argument.

February 2017: We report on Tesla’s goal to produce more than 5,000 Model 3s per week by the end of 2017. (In the end, it took Tesla ~ 6 months longer to do that.)

February 2017: Elon states that Tesla may consider selling an insurance policy one day.

March 2017: We cover the JD Power report that Model 3 buyers are probably less forgiving with Model 3 quality issues than Model S & X owners of quality issues with vehicles.

May 2017: New CleanTechnica report based on surveys of thousands of EV drivers indicates that 23-50% of existing EV owners or tenants are planning to purchase a Model 3.

June 2017: I perform comparisons of Tesla Model 3 versus Audi A3, Audi A4, Audi A5, Audi S3 and Tesla Model 3 versus Lexus ES (& ES Hybrid), Lexus IS, Lexus GS (& GS Hybrid) and Lexus CT Hybrid and Tesla Model 3 vs BMW 2 Series, 3 Series, 4 Series, 5 Series, & i3 and Tesla Model 3 vs Mercedes 300, Mercedes 350e, Mercedes AMG C43 and Tesla Model 3 vs Acura ILX, Acura TLX and Acura RLX. Tesla Model 3 is the winner.

June 2017: Elon announces plan to build 10-20 giga factories around the world.

June 2017: I was a bit tired of Tesla winning, and Elon proved that the no-sayers were wrong. (That said, “production hell” had only just begun.

July 2017: the production of Tesla Model 3 starts.

July 2017: Tesla Model 3 deliveries begin … followed by “production hell” for about 1 year.

July 2017: I predict again that the Tesla Model 3 will crash the gas-car competition of BMW, Audi, Mercedes, Acura, Lexus, Jaguar and Toyota.

July / August: original owners of model 3 are in love with the car.

The rest is history.

May 2013: Elon Musk says the 4th Tesla model should have a base price of ~ $ 40,000. Car Rapporteur: “It can also cure blindness and walk on water.” CleanTechnica: “The $ 40,000 number seems absolutely reasonable, especially if it offers a 200-mile range!” Https://t.co/j0iZb2qQJ1

Like a different life.

What is your best prediction for Tesla in 2023 or 2024?

(4 years as it was.)

I could also go through Tesla Gigafactory 1, Tesla Gigafactory 3, Tesla Autopilot and much more, but the story is generally the same for every topic. I think the accounting above gives a complete enough picture of the point.

Another flashback, from 2015/2016: CleanTechnica readers expected “EV revolution” to really strike in 2020. More specifically, a third of them expected EV sales to be at least 10% of US car sales this year in at least one month would matter. We will see.

And then there are the next 10 years.

Will talk about that in the fourth quarter

