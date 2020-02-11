advertisement

You see the word ‘coronavirus’ everywhere in the news lately, and with good reason. The new strain of the virus traced to China has now claimed more than 1,000 lives and infected tens of thousands of people.

But there are different strains of coronavirus, so an official name makes sense if we want to distinguish this specific outbreak from other varieties of the same virus. The World Health Organization has finally started naming this specific strain of coronavirus, say hello to Covid-19.

As HuffPost reports, the World Health Organization made the announcement at a press conference on Tuesday, explaining the decision to name the virus and explaining what Covid-19 actually means. WHO does not give specific names to every virus, or even every virus that infects people, but it makes sense to do this in cases like this.

advertisement

“Having a name is important to prevent the use of other names that may be inaccurate or stigmatizing. It also gives us a standard format to use for any future coronavirus outbreak,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus explained.

Regarding deciphering the name Covid-19, it is actually fairly simple. The “Co” stands for corona, the “vi” stands for virus and “d” simply means disease. The 19 is an indication of when the disease was first discovered in a human, and in this case it was at the end of 2019 in Wuhan, China.

Of course, naming the virus does not make it any less devastating, and the fact that the outbreak in China seems to be continuing at breakneck speed while sowing slowly to other countries is certainly a cause for concern. From now on scientists and health officials who fight the spread of the virus will face the same problems, only under a new name.

Image source: DIVYAKANT SOLANKI / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Over the past decade, Mike Wehner has reported on technology and video games, on the latest news and trends in VR, wearables, smartphones and future technology.

Mike recently served as a technical editor for The Daily Dot, and appeared on USA Today, Time.com, and countless other web and print outlets. His love for

Reporting is second only after his gaming addiction.

. [TagsToTranslate] coronavirus

advertisement