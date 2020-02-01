advertisement

Today’s Hawaii Five-0 season 10, episode 14, has managed to deliver an impressive story about CBS … but also a new puzzle. Who tried to take out Danny Williams?

At the beginning of the episode we saw Danny offering to drive home a woman he’d met at the bar. It was clear that they had an immediate chemistry and after they connected (and had a few memorable moments in the bathroom) he offered to drive them home. Then the two were run off the street and Danny spent most of the episode saving their lives.

This was the point at which things ultimately took a devastating turn. The woman dies before she can even name Danny. In addition, paramedics took a few moments to save their lives. Danny has now lost someone who might have been one of the great loves of his life – sure, he may never have seen her again, but you never know. It is the ambiguity that makes this situation as frustrating as it is.

We haven’t spent much time tonight trying to figure out who drove Danny off the street, but that’s because the episode contains some other urgent things. For those wondering, we don’t think the woman was the target since they should have seen her get into Daniel’s car – an attacker could have easily followed Danny if he only knew what kind of car he was moves. In addition, he is likely to make many enemies due to his work.

No matter where things go from here (and hopefully this will be resolved soon), let’s go ahead and say this: this evening we saw one of Scott Caan’s greatest performances in ages. His heartache as Danny was palpable, as was his frustration and despair in an environment that often felt hopeless. He wanted to keep fighting so that his new potential love would do the same. Unfortunately, you can only do so much.

