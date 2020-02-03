advertisement

The following motorists have recently been convicted by the Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Investigating Court for drinking and driving:

Mark Boulter, 47, of Padstow Close, Stenson Fields, received a 12 month community order and was fined £ 80 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 90 and was prevented to drive for two years to drink – drive to Kingsway, Derby, December 13. A test saw him breathe a reading of 119 micrograms of alcohol into 100 milliliters of breath when the legal limit is 35.

Kieran Cousins, 19, of Grayburn Avenue, Derby, was fined £ 230 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 32 and was prevented from driving for 17 months for impaired driving intoxication in Colyear Street, Derby, December 13. A test saw him breathe a reading of 82 micrograms of alcohol into 100 milliliters of breath when the legal limit is 35.

Nigel Frogg, 33, of Church Street, Alvaston, was fined £ 461 and ordered to pay £ 85, victim surcharge of £ 46 and was prevented from driving for 17 months for impaired driving intoxication at London Road, Shardlow, December 12. A test saw him breathe a reading of 67 micrograms of alcohol into 100 milliliters of breath when the legal limit is 35.

Lily Taylor, 25, of Church Close, Fradley, Lichfield, was fined £ 328 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 32 and was prevented from driving for 17 months for driving in intoxicated at Burton Road, Woodville, on December 13, a test saw her breathe a reading of 60 micrograms of alcohol into 100 milliliters of breath when the legal limit is 35.

Aleksandras Januskevicius, 43, of Grosvenor Street, Derby, was fined £ 500 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 50 and was prevented from driving for 16 months for impaired driving drunkenness on Beech Avenue, Derby, December 16. A test saw him breathe a reading of 55 micrograms of alcohol in 100 milliliters of breath when the legal limit is 35.

Daniel Moore, 24, of Finchley Avenue, Derby, was fined £ 253 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 32 and his visa was approved with 10 penalty points for driving in drunk at Orient Way, Derby, in December. 15. A test saw him breathe a reading of 83 micrograms of alcohol in 100 milliliters of breath when the legal limit is 35.

Alexander Raworth, 20, of Tinsell Brook, Hilton, received a 12-month community order, with 120 hours of unpaid work, was ordered to pay £ 85, a victim surcharge of £ 906 and was prevented from driving for two years of drinking – driving the A516 at Hilton on November 17. 12. A test saw him breathe a reading of 93 micrograms of alcohol in 100 milliliters of breath when the legal limit is 35.

Kirsty Chadwick, 33, of Cobblestone Drive, Swadlincote, received a 12-month community order, with 150 hours of unpaid work, and was ordered to pay £ 85, a £ 90 victim surcharge, and was prevented driving for two years to drink – driving at Cobblestone Drive, Swadlincote, December 19. A test saw her blow a reading of 99 micrograms of alcohol into 100 milliliters of breath when the legal limit is 35.

Alexander Hall, 42, of New Street, South Normanton, was fined £ 380 and ordered to pay £ 85, victim surcharge of £ 38 and was prevented from driving for 12 months for driving intoxication on Elms Avenue, Ripley, in December. 22. A test saw him breathe a reading of 55 micrograms of alcohol in 100 milliliters of breath when the legal limit is 35.

Arturs Sulainis, 34, of Duesbury Close, Allenton, was fined £ 369 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 36 and was prevented from driving for 22 months for impaired driving intoxication at Burton Road, Derby, December 18. A test saw him breathe a reading of 82 micrograms of alcohol into 100 milliliters of breath when the legal limit is 35.

Lee Stevenson, 35, of Nathaniel Road, Long Eaton, fined £ 120, fined £ 85, victim fine surcharge of £ 32 and prevented from driving for 20 months for driving drunkenness at Fields Farm Road, Long Eaton, December 23. A test saw him breathe a reading of 70 micrograms of alcohol into 100 milliliters of breath when the legal limit is 35.

Terence Wyatt, 67, of Mill Hill, Boulton Moor, fined £ 154 and ordered to pay £ 85, victim surcharge of £ 32 and was disqualified from driving for 14 months for driving drunkenness at Sevenlands Drive, Boulton Moor, on December 22, a test saw him breathe a reading of 43 micrograms of alcohol in 100 milliliters of breath when the legal limit is 35.

