Donald Trump’s Twitter tirades defined 2019 as occurring almost daily, with the 45th U.S. President tweeting more than 1000 times during the impeachment investigation in October alone.

But who exactly has the US President’s worst tantrums?

We have compiled a list of the celebrities and high profile people who withheld the tweeter boss and what they did to earn his anger and words like “loser”, “clown” and “lightweight”.

JEFF BEZOS

The U.S. President has had dozens of jokes on the technology titan since 2015, but perhaps the worst blow was when Trump made fun of Twitter to mock the Amazon CEO about his divorce and called him “Jeff Bozo”.

I am sorry to hear the news that Jeff Bozo was abolished by a competitor whose coverage, to my knowledge, is far more accurate than the coverage in his lobby newspaper, the Amazon Washington Post. Hopefully the paper will soon be put into better and more responsible hands!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2019

Joe and Hunter Biden

Donald Trump has always made fun of his political opponent and called him “Sleepy Joe”, but it was his unsubstantiated claims about Hunter Biden’s business in Ukraine that failed and triggered his own impeachment investigation. But it is not that the bidders were not warned. Mr. Trump tweeted in April: “Welcome to the Sleepy Joe race … It will be bad.”

Welcome to the Sleepy Joe race. I just hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to run a successful primary campaign. It’s going to be bad – you’ll be dealing with people who really have some very sick and insane ideas. But if you can do it, I’ll see you at the starting gate!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump), April 25, 2019

HILLARY CLINTON

Mr. Trump has always imposed a special kind of hate on his defeated democratic opponent Hillary Clinton and called her “crooked Hillary” when he mentions her, which is often the case – it is estimated that he has tweeted about her more than 350 times and it was only last month:

ANDREW CUOMO

According to the President of the United States, New York City is falling apart due to the increasing number of homeless people … and possibly also because the state of New York has put pressure on Trump to submit financial documents. That could of course be the reason why the governor of New York is crazy.

It’s so sad to see New York City and the state fall apart. They just want to investigate so I hate them even more than I should. Governor Cuomo has lost control and lost his mind. Very bad for the homeless and everyone!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2019

The director of US, Spike Lee, has been accused by Donald Trump of being racist against the president. Picture: AFP

Spike Lee

When the respected black filmmaker delivered his acceptance speech for winning an Oscar for BlacKkkKlansman, he asked viewers to vote against Trump in the 2020 election. Trump replied by calling Lee on Twitter: “Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better, but don’t have to use any notes at all when he carries out his racist strike against your president.”

Theresa Mai

Trump had to try the former British Prime Minister “how bad” she had been with Brexit, suggesting that he could have done a better job.

You will soon call me MR. United Kingdom and Gibraltar European Union membership referendum!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump), August 18, 2016

JOHN MCCAIN

Nobody, not even the dead, are immune to Trump’s Twitter tirades. Even late US Senator John McCain was the butt of his insults, and late Senator daughter Meghan weighed in.

Nobody will ever love you the way he loved my father … I wish I had more Saturday presents with him. Maybe you’re spending yours with your family instead of on Twitter and are obsessed with mine? https://t.co/q7ezwmHiQ4

– Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain), March 16, 2019

Debra Messing from the TV show The Starter Wife and Will & Grace accused Donald Trump of consistently criticizing his guidelines.

DEBRA BRASS

Trump escalated a feud with the left-wing Will & Grace star, claiming she was actually a “racist”. Trump wrote: “Bad” actress “Debra The Mess Messing is in hot water. She wants to” blacklist “Trump supporters and is accused of McCarthyism. Also accused of being racist for doing horrible things about blacks and psychology If Roseanne Barr said what she did when she was on a much more highly rated show, she would have been kicked out of television. “

BED MIDLER

When Bette Midler was unlucky enough to tweet (and apologize) an incorrect quote again, Mr. Trump was quickly willing to accept his old opponent and called her a “washed-up psycho” because of the simple mistake.

Washed up Psycho @BetteMidler had to apologize for a statement that she ascribed to me and that turned out to be completely invented by her to make “your great president” look really bad. She was caught, just like the fake news media. A sick cheater!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2019

BARACK OBAMA

Donald Trump has nothing good to say about former US President Barack Obama, but in a series of tweets released shortly after Christmas, he retweeted a Christian meme, suggesting that Obama was the antichrist.

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ

The newly minted US Senator Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is left without apology, which immediately arouses the US President’s anger and leads to some pretty intense Twitter spats between them. He calls her a “crazy job”, she calls him a “criminal”.

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell from US has long been an enemy of Donald Trump, and the feeling is identical to the lesbian comedian who appears in a banned MAGA video as a "bad guy".

ROSIE O’DONNELL

Trump’s feud with the lesbian comedian goes back for years (he called her “disgusting”, she accuses him of being a bully), but he kindled it again with a Make America Great Again video mashup, which he tweeted, and that the POTUS shows in a battle against Amy Schumer, the Clintons, O’Donnell and Obama. However, the video violated copyright law and was removed from the Internet.

NANCY PELOSI

In retaliation against the House spokesman who led the impeachment investigation against him, Mr. Trump aimed to call “Crazy Nancy’s own California neighborhood” one of the worst in the United States when it comes to homelessness and crime. It has gotten so bad, so fast – she has lost total control and, together with her equally incompetent governor Gavin Newsom, it is a very sad sight! “

CHRISSY DIGEN

Trump’s Twitter feuds were probably most bitter with John Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen. The US president called her “dirty” after Teigen called him a “pussy-ass bitch”.

…. musician @johnlegend and his dirty-mouthed wife are now talking about how great it is – but I didn’t see them when we needed help to make it. “Anchor” @LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even address the issue of President Trump or the Republicans when it comes to …

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

Youth climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks during the UN climate summit at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.

GRETA THUNBERG

Unfortunately, the US president thought it was fair to take action against a child activist, Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg. “She appears to be a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future,” Trump tweeted sarcastically after Thunberg’s speech to the United Nations General Assembly in early autumn. “So nice to see!”

Elizabeth Warren

Because of their claims to be Native Americans, Mr. Trump called them “Pocahontas” and he even admitted it!

If Elizabeth Warren, often referred to as Pocahontas, had made this Bighorn or Wounded Knee commercial instead of her kitchen with her husband in full Indian costume, it would have been a blast! pic.twitter.com/D5KWr8EPan

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2019

Originally published as Trump’s top Twitter feuds for 2019

