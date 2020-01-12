advertisement

Having a good teacher can make a big difference in your learning experience and how much attention you pay to the class.

No matter where you went to school, there always seems to be one teacher who stands out from the rest.

Here at Derbyshire Live, we asked you, readers, to name your favorite teachers of all time.

Hundreds of you commented on our Facebook post, designating your best teacher and which school in Derby and Derbyshire you attended.

It was an opportunity to shed light on all of the special teachers and workers there.

Here are some of the comments left on the post.

Carolyn Jenkinson named Duffield Meadows Elementary School principal Faye Novak-Lemmings “an inspiration” and said she was “amazing at everything she did”.

Joanna Biggs responded to his comment and, in agreement, wrote: “Absolutely! It’s a total legend. And exactly what a director should be in 2020 – inclusive, uplifting, building confidence and joy.”

We asked readers to name their favorite teacher

(Image: Getty)

A former Landau Forte student, who chose not to be named, said, “My favorite teacher is William Goring from Landau Forte. He has been my geography teacher throughout my years at GCSE and was absolutely amazing.

“He didn’t know everything, but during that time I was struggling with mental difficulties, I had just lost my father and lost all hope with my education. He never gave up on me once. Was bonkers but above all he was always there for support.

“He taught me again to believe in myself and to this day I still don’t think he knows how much his care touched me. I will never forget him and how he took the time to ask if I was fine. He’s really amazing. “

Shelley Cockroft congratulated the teacher of her six-year-old son Anne Hodgkinson, who had supported him for the past two years at Ridgeway Infant School. She wrote: “Reggie has cerebral palsy and after a very upsetting and disturbing period in his old school.

“He has made giant steps since the school move and the very precious support of Anne (Mrs H), nothing is too much trouble for her and she gives 100% every day!

“The entire staff at Ridgeway has been great in supporting Reggie and her additional needs, but Anne certainly deserves some recognition.”

Ridgeway Infants School in Littleover

Katie Elizabeth Racklyeft has tagged her teacher Trudi Bennett. She wrote, “I don’t know exactly where I would be without her care and support during the darkest stages of my depression, but it certainly wouldn’t be in college and after a year of recovery.

“I would never have arrived without her. Besides, she is so crazy and funny and with absolutely quality stories, you can’t help but love her.”

Simon Newton wrote: “Miss Beswick, Street Lane Primary, amazing with young children works until silly hours at night. Always happy, helpful and interested in children, not just at school but outside.

“For our first child, the teacher could not have wished for anything better. The rest of the school followed suit.”

Maria Batey nodded to Mrs. Bucknell who taught drama at Littleover Community School in the 90s and early 00s. She wrote: “She was fantastic and looking at my school years, she made a difference in my stay there. “

David Harman wrote: “Vanessa Tissington was formerly Murray Park School, I believe she is now in Selston. Without this fantastic woman, I would not have passed a single examination.”

Chantelle Elizabeth Willmott wrote: “On behalf of my son who has special needs, it is Mrs. Asgar and Miss Flinn at Cavendish Close Infant School.

“They went beyond more than one point, not only for my son but also for me.”

Christina Ruzicka simply wrote: “Clive Anthony, the amazing head teacher at St Giles school.”

Clive Anthony replied to the comment, he wrote: “Christina Ruzicka aw thank you. What a beautiful gesture, it made me smile when I clicked on the notification! #TeamStGiles

“I am very fortunate to work with such incredible children, a hard working team and a parent / guardian support group. #TeamStGiles.”

