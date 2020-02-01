advertisement

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared an international health emergency on January 30 as the outbreak of the coronavirus continues to spread worldwide.

The organization had been debating the virus for two days in the past week, but at that point stopped reporting a global health emergency. Since then, a number of new patients who have not visited China have been diagnosed in Japan, Germany, Vietnam and Taiwan.

advertisement

WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus traveled to Beijing and met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to discuss the outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei Province. Chinese regime officials have ordered Wuhan and most other cities in Hubei to be blocked to quarantine the area that affects tens of millions of people. Most means of transportation are prohibited.

“Our main concern is that the virus can spread to countries with weaker health systems that are poorly prepared for it,” said Ghebreyesus on Thursday. “I’m declaring an international health emergency because of the global outbreak,” he said.

“The vast majority of cases outside of China have a travel history to Wuhan or are in contact with someone with a travel history to Wuhan,” he said, adding that there were no deaths outside of China.

An international public health emergency has been issued only five times in the past decade, including the Ebola outbreak in Africa, the Zika virus outbreak and the swine flu outbreak in 2009. The coronavirus belongs to the same family of viruses as SARS or colds.

WHO describes the move as “an exceptional event that poses a public health risk to other countries due to the international spread of disease and may require a coordinated international response.”

A Chinese stewardess adjusts her mask after getting off a flight at Beijing Capital Airport in Beijing, China on January 30, 2020. (Kevin Frayer / Getty Images)

Travel restrictions in the debate

During the press conference, Ghebreyesus said the agency “rejects all travel measures against China” and added that “we will not punish the Chinese government”, which, according to the WHO chief, “does more than is necessary”.

Since the outbreak escalated, other countries and regions have imposed varying degrees of travel and trade restrictions on China to curb the spread of the disease.

Some around a dozen countries have either closed borders or imposed visas or other travel restrictions on China. Tech giants like Google, Apple, Amazon and Facebook have also advised their employees not to travel in and out of the country.

US Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) Rejects the idea that travel restrictions are a form of punishment.

“Shutting off travel to China is not a” punishment from China “- it protects our own citizens,” he told the Epoch Times in an email.

“The United States must immediately stop commercial air travel between our country and mainland China,” he said.

Several major airlines, including United Airlines, American Airlines, British Airways, Delta Air Lines and Lufthansa, confirmed that they would discontinue some or all flights to China. Starbucks has also closed half of its Chinese offices due to the disease.

The State Department and Disease Control and Prevention Centers (CDC) have urged Americans to avoid “unnecessary trips” to China and warned citizens not to travel to Hubei Province.

“(The WHO) has gone to great lengths to praise China’s efforts to bring the epidemic under control. I think they have great difficulty in saying:” Do not punish China. Do not interrupt trade. Do not interrupt travel ” Laurie Garrett, a global health analyst who received a Pulitzer Prize for reporting on the 1995 Ebola outbreak, said the Epoch Times.

“In reality, however, most airlines and hotels will suffer because of the fear of traveling to China.”

Cases of the virus outside of China have been confirmed by US health authorities in around 20 countries and regions, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, Australia, Cambodia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United States and Vietnam.

The Chinese regime, according to US Secretary of Health Alex Azar, has rejected CDC outbreak aid offers at least twice.

The United States has so far confirmed six cases of the virus: two in California, one in Washington State, two in Illinois and one in Arizona. The sixth patient, a Chicago resident, got the disease from his spouse, who had recently returned from Wuhan. This was the first case of human-to-human transmission in the U.S.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump confirmed that he would form a coronavirus task force composed of senior officials from the health, transportation, and national security agencies who will work to prevent spreading across the United States. Deputy Health Minister Brett Giroir said Thursday there were “all hands on deck” to address the “dynamic, rapidly changing event”.

Meanwhile, the United States flew 195 of its Wuhan citizens, who are currently isolated on a military base in California. Japan evacuated 206 citizens and found three positive, the Japanese government said on Thursday. There are currently 14 confirmed coronavirus cases in Japan, and two patients reported no symptoms, according to official reports.

The State Department said Thursday it would send more flights to the remaining U.S. citizens in Wuhan.

Follow Eva on Twitter: @EvaSailEast. (TagsToTranslate) China

advertisement