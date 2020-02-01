advertisement

The World Health Organization (WHO) today declared the China-based coronavirus outbreak an “emergency of public health of international interest”.

The WHO announcement came after an emergency commission convened again in Geneva on Thursday.

Last week, WHO announced that the virus, which was first reported in late December and had 7,800 cases with 170 deaths in China, was not yet an emergency statement.

However, experts say there are significant signs that the virus is spreading among people in China, and they have noted with concern cases in other countries – including the United States, France, Japan, Germany, Canada, and Vietnam – where it is found There have also been isolated cases of human transmission from person to person.

There are currently 98 cases in 18 countries outside of China, including eight human-to-person transmission cases in four countries: Germany, Japan, Vietnam and the United States.

Given the increasing number and evidence of human-to-human transmission in a few cases outside of China, the WHO leadership called the committee together again because of the “potential for a much larger outbreak”.

The WHO defines an emergency in the area of ​​public health of international interest as an “exceptional event” that poses a “risk to the public health of other countries through the international spread of diseases” and “may require a coordinated international response”.

Previous emergencies included Ebola, Zika and H1N1.

