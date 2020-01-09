advertisement

You can’t say that the former great Mayo-Cora Staunton didn’t warn us about it last year.

In an interview with Game On on RTÉ 2FM, Staunton expressed the view that the LGFA should be concerned that AFLW is looking at Irish talent and that we are exporting it. If you fast forward two months, we have exactly the same discussion that is emerging in the men’s game.

I get it. It really hurts that a top star is lured away by the bright lights and glamor of the professional game. I’m still a little upset when I think of Ciarán Sheehan going to Melbourne to watch the professional game. In fact, I was at an Australian event in Ireland and asked an AFL player officer how the prodigal son was doing.

But we have to be realistic for a second. First, our male and female players spend 35 hours a week training and playing between counties with increasing strength and fitness, which means that the scene between counties is practically a second full-time job. Obviously, they are candidates for selection and recruitment.

On top of that, those with a GAA background who have played successfully and are now hiring young talent will obviously sell both sides well so as not to sound like Mickey Harte. If someone called me in the morning and offered me financial stability, insurance and other things that were forgotten under the GAA / LGFA, I would bite your hand off.

Second, sport is an incredibly short-term career, and if you’re not a nature freak like Tom Brady, Ronaldo, Formiga, and Marta, you probably have no chance of making any money quickly.

Yes, All Ireland medals are great. It’s great to create memories and bonds with your teammates, and everything we belong to is inspiring. But if you are out of your own pocket, choosing a career to advance an unpaid career, and not making contacts to a certain extent to form the team, then you can surely understand if someone is paid to practice their sporting life would like to.

At the same time, we have to look at our organizations from the inside. The LGFA and Camogie Association are growing and building on some phenomenal years. It’s time to fix things. The precautionary absolute foundations are still neglected.

I attended an event for a women’s football club and leaflets were distributed to the injury fund. One player told me it was the greatest amount of nonsense and how she requested it, but was rejected due to technical details and underfunding. Even with the men, we’ve seen players who talked about the county boards not wanting to hear from you if you injured yourself.

Outer trainer

With regard to the game of women, certain things like a constant training venue, a home stadium for games and a general agreement on the format of the calendar year would not go astray.

Some teams rent facilities from their male colleagues, others hold their breath and hope something will come out for them. If players are not guaranteed the literal basics, you absolutely cannot disapprove of anyone going the professional way.

Ironically, those who are most critical are those who bleed clubs and teams dry. A club near me made the players pay 20 euros a week for an external coach to cross the border to train them. I’m sure a lot of clubs are in this position, but let’s say it is incredibly easy to make money when you have a good name and half a reputation behind you.

With only the 17 players targeted by the AFL, the AFLW officially has 18 players who are active during their season. Sure, traditional gels can make fun of it and express ignorance of the whole. However, the reality looks as if our amateur organization is making concessions and the basic needs of the players exist. Those who want to realize their professional dreams or just because they are fed up will continue to increase.

How many more surveys will be published? How many consultants are needed to help our inter-county stars struggle with commitments, and how long can we expect so much from people who devote their whole lives to a team without love, memories and awards ?

Love, memories, and awards certainly don’t pay for mortgage, insurance, medical bills, and anything that connects you to adulthood.

Sure, the players aren’t forced, they don’t have a gun on their heads, but how long will it take for those in charge to spot a problem? Instead of looking for and creating legacies, those in power must correctly assess the state of our game.

It hurts in every sport to see your favorite player go. But if this player is unpaid, out of pocket and literally has two full-time jobs, you want an incredibly narrow-minded fan who doesn’t understand his choice.

