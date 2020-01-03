advertisement

Another decade has disappeared. As the sea level rises, ice caps melt, forest fires increase in cruelty, average temperatures around the world rise and more powerful storms increase in frequency, the world’s political leaders have done virtually nothing to address the clear and current danger of a warming planet .

China is building coal-fired power stations for other countries. Australia is digging coal to power those new facilities. Japan is dumping over building a hydrogen economy. Russia has nothing to sell to the world except natural gas. The United States sucks every molecule from the ground so that it can boast as the largest oil-producing nation in the world.

Jeff Bezos, who has more money than 90% of Americans put together, says Amazon, the retail colossus he created when he didn’t send a dick pix to his neighbor’s wife, has threatened to dismiss employees who dare to state that the company has done little but make empty promises about reducing its CO2 footprint.

Instead, he has served another portion of weak tea, promising to reduce how much carbon dioxide his business is pumping into the atmosphere by 2040, if God wants it and the creek doesn’t rise. In the meantime, it just goes on at Amazon, which has bought so many delivery vans with petrol and diesel to handle the daily flow of packages that manufacturers have difficulty building more. Here’s a question for you, Jeff, if you can stop schtupping long enough to answer it:

To whom do you deliver your precious packages when all your customers are dead?

Talk about money

There are so many people with billions of dollars at their disposal who can stand up and take a leading position in global warming, but choose to stay on their hands instead while seeing all that nice money inside roll. For example Warren Buffet. An abundance of Silicon Valley titans starting with Tim Cook and including Bill Gates, who is fooled by an energy storage system that does not move the needle on climate change one jot.

At the end of 2019, Germany finally adopted a climate law containing some teeth, but it is already being watered down by those who are worried that it is going too far, too fast. In her annual speech at the end of the year, Chancellor Angela Merkel praised the new law and said: “It is our children and grandchildren who have to live with the consequences of what we do or do not do now. That is why I use all my strength to to ensure that Germany contributes – ecologically, economically, socially – to get a grip on climate change. “

Here’s a tip, people. If we don’t go too far, too fast, we will all be extinct within a century or two, poisoned by our own waste products. The changes needed to protect the earth from massive extinction will take many decades to work. We must start now if we want to have any hope of survival.

Think of the Titanic

Maybe an analogy helps. See the world as the Titanic. We sail happily along and have a great time. We know the iceberg is there, we can see it on our radar screens. We know what will happen when (not if) we hit it. And yet we continue to party. Why does reality invade our excellent adventure?

Maybe someone will invent a heat ray that will melt the iceberg before we hit it. Perhaps the ship will bounce and continue its serene journey undamaged. Maybe a comet will hit the earth and kill us all before we ever hit the iceberg. Drink up, the party never ends for humanity. We always talk about our children and grandchildren, but the reality is that we are far too selfish to change our actions with such noble thoughts. Let them worry about tomorrow. We are only concerned today.

Government as a theater

It is popular to flutter against feckless politicians and promise to vote the bastards, but nothing ever changes. Today’s government is a charade, a stage designed to hide what is happening behind the scenes. The actors are there to distract us from the truth, namely that private, short-term interests always have priority over actual governance. If you see an analogy here with the end of The Wizard of Oz, go to the head of the class.

It’s all about oil

George Carlin once told us: “The US is nothing more than an oil company with an army.” Have we listened? No. Most recently, America stabbed its Kurdish allies in the back by suddenly withdrawing its troops from Syria. Then a few days later, troops sent back to … guard oil wells. Anyone who thinks that the Iraq war was about weapons of mass destruction simply doesn’t pay attention. It was about controlling Iraqi oil. The Kuwait expedition was all about oil. America’s long-standing relationship with Saudi Arabia is all about oil. And the American policy towards Iran is strongly influenced by that country’s oil reserves.

What can one person do?

Not only does oil pollute our air with billions of tons of carbon dioxide, it also pollutes our political institutions and virtually guarantees an early death for humanity. As individuals, our power to influence the course of events is limited. One thing we can do is limit how much fossil fuel we use in our daily lives. We can install solar panels on our roofs. Even if they only provide a third of the electricity we use, imagine what would happen to the utility sector if demand were reduced by 33%.

We can buy a used Nissan LEAF or Honda Fit EV. Even if it is only used for a third of our journeys, imagine what would happen to the oil industry if the demand for gasoline fell by 33%. We can install a solar water heater or switch from air conditioning to heat pumps. Everything we do personally has a negligible effect on the world as a whole. But if enough people participate, the impact can be dramatic.

Take as much control as possible over your own world. When it comes to crispness, that’s all we can do. We cannot trust others to save us. We will have to save ourselves. Today is a great day to start.

