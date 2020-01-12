advertisement

Northern Ireland finally had a fully functional local administration after the new Northern Executive was selected on Saturday afternoon.

The ministers were appointed under the d’Hondt system, in which the ministers are allocated according to the strength of each party.

Under the system and the numbers, the DUP was entitled to three seats, Sinn Féin to two and the SDLP and the Ulster Unionist Party to one each.

In addition to the post of First Minister and Deputy First Minister and two junior ministries, the Northern Executive has eight ministers.

The office of Minister of Justice did not fall under the D’Hondt appointment system and was a gift from DUP and Sinn Féin, who had agreed that Alliance leader Naomi Long would take over.

She was the only candidate for this position. It is planned that if and when a new assembly will be elected, the judicial portfolio will be allocated under d’Hondt.

The former Minister of Justice was the independent trade unionist Claire Sugden and previously the former alliance leader David Ford.

East Belfast MEP and MLA, Ms. Long, said it was an honor to have the support of the Assembly.

Alliance leader Naomi Long speaks to the media in Stormont on Saturday. Photo: Charles McQuillan / Getty

The DUP had the first choice of the other departments. It appointed the DUP MEP and recently elected the MLA for Upper Bann Diane Dodds as Secretary of Commerce.

Sinn Féin had the second choice. Newry and Armagh MLA Conor Murphy have been appointed Minister of Finance.

The third choice DUP appointed Peter Weir, MLA of North Down, as Minister of Education.

With the fourth election, Sinn Féin appointed Deirdre Hargey as Minister for Communities. She was recently selected as MLA for South Belfast and replaced Sinn Fein’s former finance minister, Máirtín Ó Muilleoir, who has resigned from the front line.

Fifth-choice SDLP appointed Deputy Party Leader and North Belfast’s MLA Nichola Mallon as Minister of Infrastructure.

The UUP with the sixth election appointed North Antrim MLA Robin Swann as Minister of Health.

Seventh-choice DUP appointed Lagan Valley MLA Edwin Poots Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

The two appointed junior ministers were DUP MLA for East Antrim, Gordon Lyons and Sinn Féin MLA for South Antrim, Declan Kearney.

