advertisement

In the middle of the regular ACC season there are two programs that are usually at the top of the ranking, North Carolina and Miami, at the bottom. Virginia, the pre-eminent power of the regular season of the past half a decade, is unusually vulnerable and is in the middle of the pack along with Clemson, Syracuse and Virginia Tech, which usually end there.

Three perennial top performers – Duke, Florida State and Louisville – remain at the top. The chronic stragglers – Boston College, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest – lurk around the 500 mark.

The UNC and UVa are currently going through a short phase. Like a squadron, Virginia Tech tries to keep up with the change of coach. Clemson, who is rarely consistently superior, remains consistently competitive. Notre Dame and the injured Miami figure will recover later, if not earlier; These are intermittent front-rank programs.

advertisement

The Eagles, Yellow Jackets and Demon Deacons have also been members in the past ten years. only the verdict on the Georgia Tech Josh Pastner regime suggests better results.

Although the ACC is not quite up to date with around half of its teams, there is a prospect that such a weakness will not last. A third of the programs are led by coaches who have achieved the most victories in their respective schools.

To a certain extent, coaches’ careers have lost records and stature in the annals of their schools, if not in 20 years than in the near future. The winners know how to win, while the losers do the opposite.

Four schools – Louisville, Miami, Pitt and Virginia Tech – have career leaders whose terms preceded their ACC accession programs in the 21st century. Everett Case and Murray Greason, heads of NC State and Wake, respectively, covered the Southern Conference and ACC membership at these schools.

Duke’s Krzyzewski has more wins than any coach in the history of major colleges. His closest rival, Jim Boeheim of Syracuse, had “cleared” 101 wins from five different seasons due to NCAA regulations for improper conduct in accordance with the association’s rules. And at Georgia Tech, Pastner had 22 wins as part of an NCAA punishment imposed in 2019.

COACH CHIEFS

Most overall ACC schools wins through games on January 29, 2020

(The asterisk indicates that the leader is active and takes first place in italics before joining ACC)

school

Most victories

Trainer (years in ACC)

tenure

Current trainer (ACC W / L)

Boston college

247

Al Skinner (5)

1998-2010

Jim Christian (72-111)

Clemson *

179

Brad Brownell

2011-

Brownell (179-136)

Duke*

1075

Mike Krzyzewski

1981-

Krzyzewski (1075-288)

Florida State *

351

Leonard Hamilton

2003

Hamilton (351-218)

Georgia Tech

354

Bobby Cremins

1982-2000

Josh Pastner (35-64)

Louisville

416

Rick Pitino (3)

2001-17

Chris Mack (38-17)



675

Denny Crum

(1971-2001)

Miami

185

Jim Larranaga

2012-

Larranaga (185-106)

220

Bruce Hale

1955-67

North Carolina

879

Dean Smith

1962-97

Roy Williams (463-143)

NC State

377

Everett Fall (11)

1946-64

Kevin Keatts (59-31)

Notre Dame *

428

Mike Brey (7)

2001-

Brey (429-229)

Pittsburgh

328

Jamie Dixon (3)

2014-16

Jeff Capel (27-26)

367

H.C. Carlson

1922-53

Syracuse

959

Jim Boeheim (7)

1977-

Boeheim (959-392)

Virginia

326

Terry Holland

1975-90

Tony Bennett (267-95)

Virginia Tech

170

Seth Greenberg

2004-12 (8)

Mike Young (14-6)

213

Charlie Moir

1977-87

Awaken forest

288

M. Greason (4)

1934-57

Danny Manning (74-104)

advertisement