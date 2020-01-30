In the middle of the regular ACC season there are two programs that are usually at the top of the ranking, North Carolina and Miami, at the bottom. Virginia, the pre-eminent power of the regular season of the past half a decade, is unusually vulnerable and is in the middle of the pack along with Clemson, Syracuse and Virginia Tech, which usually end there.
Three perennial top performers – Duke, Florida State and Louisville – remain at the top. The chronic stragglers – Boston College, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest – lurk around the 500 mark.
The UNC and UVa are currently going through a short phase. Like a squadron, Virginia Tech tries to keep up with the change of coach. Clemson, who is rarely consistently superior, remains consistently competitive. Notre Dame and the injured Miami figure will recover later, if not earlier; These are intermittent front-rank programs.
The Eagles, Yellow Jackets and Demon Deacons have also been members in the past ten years. only the verdict on the Georgia Tech Josh Pastner regime suggests better results.
Although the ACC is not quite up to date with around half of its teams, there is a prospect that such a weakness will not last. A third of the programs are led by coaches who have achieved the most victories in their respective schools.
To a certain extent, coaches’ careers have lost records and stature in the annals of their schools, if not in 20 years than in the near future. The winners know how to win, while the losers do the opposite.
Four schools – Louisville, Miami, Pitt and Virginia Tech – have career leaders whose terms preceded their ACC accession programs in the 21st century. Everett Case and Murray Greason, heads of NC State and Wake, respectively, covered the Southern Conference and ACC membership at these schools.
Duke’s Krzyzewski has more wins than any coach in the history of major colleges. His closest rival, Jim Boeheim of Syracuse, had “cleared” 101 wins from five different seasons due to NCAA regulations for improper conduct in accordance with the association’s rules. And at Georgia Tech, Pastner had 22 wins as part of an NCAA punishment imposed in 2019.
COACH CHIEFS
Most overall ACC schools wins through games on January 29, 2020
(The asterisk indicates that the leader is active and takes first place in italics before joining ACC)
school
Most victories
Trainer (years in ACC)
tenure
Current trainer (ACC W / L)
Boston college
247
Al Skinner (5)
1998-2010
Jim Christian (72-111)
Clemson *
179
Brad Brownell
2011-
Brownell (179-136)
Duke*
1075
Mike Krzyzewski
1981-
Krzyzewski (1075-288)
Florida State *
351
Leonard Hamilton
2003
Hamilton (351-218)
Georgia Tech
354
Bobby Cremins
1982-2000
Josh Pastner (35-64)
Louisville
416
Rick Pitino (3)
2001-17
Chris Mack (38-17)
675
Denny Crum
(1971-2001)
Miami
185
Jim Larranaga
2012-
Larranaga (185-106)
220
Bruce Hale
1955-67
North Carolina
879
Dean Smith
1962-97
Roy Williams (463-143)
NC State
377
Everett Fall (11)
1946-64
Kevin Keatts (59-31)
Notre Dame *
428
Mike Brey (7)
2001-
Brey (429-229)
Pittsburgh
328
Jamie Dixon (3)
2014-16
Jeff Capel (27-26)
367
H.C. Carlson
1922-53
Syracuse
959
Jim Boeheim (7)
1977-
Boeheim (959-392)
Virginia
326
Terry Holland
1975-90
Tony Bennett (267-95)
Virginia Tech
170
Seth Greenberg
2004-12 (8)
Mike Young (14-6)
213
Charlie Moir
1977-87
Awaken forest
288
M. Greason (4)
1934-57
Danny Manning (74-104)