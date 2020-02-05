advertisement

After all this time, could the Philadelphia Eagles really fill their position as an offensive coordinator with an internal candidate?

With the NFL Scouting Combine less than a month away, here’s everything we think we know about their decisions to replace those positions, defensive coach Cory Undlin, who became the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator, and Phillip Daniels defensive coach who was fired at work after only one season.

Several reports have replaced Atlanta Falcons’ former defense coordinator, Marquand Manuel, Undlin, and special defense assistant Matt Burke to replace Daniels.

The team made no announcements to fill in the coaching openings and made no comment on a Philadelphia Inquirer report that two members of their sports science team, Shaun Huls and Shireen Mansoori, have not renewed their contracts.

The Eagles also lost Andrew Berry, vice president of football operations, to the Browns, who hired him as their general manager.

The search for an offensive coordinator was probably made more difficult by the fact that there are no game tasks and the perception (which could also be a reality) that their staff are unstable and that head coach Doug Pederson doesn’t even have the power to make hiring / firing decisions at first Job.

After all, Pederson Groh fired less than 24 hours after saying he would stay and commend him for a job well done in 2019, which saw the Eagles finish eleventh and twelfth despite losing their three broadest recipients, Pro Bowl Tackle Lane Johnson and running backs Darren Sproles and Corey Clement on end-of-season injuries.

Of course, the Eagles may not have to fill this position because Pederson is the offensive coordinator anyway.

As for those in question, quarterbacks coach Press Taylor and running backs coach Duce Staley should head the list of internal candidates, though offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland could also be considered.

Since the Eagles have waited to act until after the Super Bowl, this could mean that they are interested in team members such as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback coach Mike Kafka and the San Francisco 49ers game coordinator, the Mike LaFleur passes over and the game coordinator is headed by Mike McDaniel.

However, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, LaFleur has signed a contract extension to stay in San Francisco.

The Eagles have also reportedly been interested in USC offensive coordinators Graham Harrell and Baltimore Ravens quarterback coach James Urban. However, neither of them give up their work.

According to The Inquirer, they spoke to backup quarterback Josh McCown in 2019 about returning to a coaching role. McCown would like to continue playing.

Another option is former Eagles offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, who retired from football in 2019 after being released by the ravens.

