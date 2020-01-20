advertisement

According to an Oxfam report released earlier this week ahead of the World Economic Forum conference in Davos, Switzerland, Ireland has the fifth largest number of billionaires per capita worldwide.

There are now 17 Irish billionaires – most of them men – but who exactly are they?

1 Hilary, Alannah and Galen Jr. Weston and family: € 11.93 billion (plus € 512 million)

At the top of the table are the Westons, which run a transatlantic retail empire from Europe to Canada, which includes companies such as Penneys, Brown Thomas, Selfridges and Fortnum & Mason. They also own Associated British Foods, which itself owns the Primark / Penneys clothing chain.

Patrick and John Collison

2 Patrick and John Collison: € 5 billion (plus € 2.6 billion)

The Collison brothers, born in Limerick, founded their online payment company Stripe in 2010. Stripe processes billions of dollars in transactions every year and includes companies such as Amazon, Uber, Booking.com, Deliveroo and Google among its customers.

John Dorrance in 2002.

3 John Dorrance: € 2.6 billion (no change)

Dorrance is the American-born grandson of the developer of the formula for Campbell’s condensed soup. He moved to Ireland in the mid-1990s.

Larry Goodman.

4 Larry, Kitty, Laurence and Mark Goodman: € 2.46 billion (plus € 1.82 billion)

Larry Goodman is primarily active in the beef processing industry. He is the sixth generation of a family that exports cattle and meat and founded the ABP Food Group in 1954. He is also involved in the Galway Clinic, Blackrock Clinic and Hermitage Clinic in Dublin.

Dermot Desmond.

5 Dermot Desmond: € 2.02 billion (minus € 40 million)

Desmond founded National City Brokers in Dublin in 1981 and was sold to Ulster Bank in 1994 for a reported £ 39m. He is involved in a variety of companies and entities, including the Celtic Football Club.

Denis O Brien

6 Denis O’Brien: € 2 billion (minus € 1.8 billion)

The basis for O’Brien’s fate was the Esat consortium, which received the second state cell phone license in 1996. The Moriarty Tribunal subsequently found that O’Brien had made payments to Minister Michael Lowry, who “delivered” the license for O’Brien.

Today he is primarily active in telecommunications with Digicel, which operates in 31 markets, mainly in the Caribbean, Central America and the Pacific Islands.

The late Eddie Haughey.

7 Lady Ballyedmond and family: € 1.86 billion (plus € 11 million)

The family’s fortune is largely based on Norbrook Laboratories in Newry, founded in 1969 by the late Eddie Haughey. The company is considered to be one of the world’s leading veterinary pharmaceutical companies.

8 The Dunne and Heffernan families: € 1.78 billion (plus € 21 million)

Margaret Heffernan has been at the top of the Dunnes Stores since 1992. The Dunne family has a long history in Irish retail that began on Patrick’s Street in Cork in 1944. The store is now one of the largest retail stores in the country.

John Magnier.

9 John Magnier and family: € 1.72 billion (€ 622 million)

Magnier is an Irish business magnate and one of the leading owners of whole blood stud farms in Ireland. He has extensive business interests outside of horse breeding. A well-known company was its 28.89 percent stake in Manchester United, which was sold to Malcolm Glazer in May 2005.

Pearse Lyons from Alltech.

10 Deirdre, Mark and Aoife Lyons: € 1.7 billion (no change)

Deirdre Lyons co-founded the American company Alltech and her husband Pearse in 1980 to help farmers innovate in the food sector. Today, Alltech is a $ 2 billion company with more than 5,000 employees who support its business presence in over 120 countries.

David McMurtry.

11 Sir David McMurtry: € 1.47 billion (minus € 50 million)

McMurtry was a co-founder of the UK-based precision engineering company Renishaw. Renishaw sells products at 77 locations in 35 countries and supplies high-tech laser components for drones and self-driving cars.

McMurtry invented or co-invented more than 150 Renishaw products and holds several hundred patents.

12 JP McManus and family: € 1.45 billion (plus € 289 million)

The 68-year-old Swiss tax advisor does most of his business from Geneva. He owns the five-star Adare Manor golf resort and often invests with John Magnier. Both hold shares in Barchester Healthcare in the UK and Mitchells & Butlers, the UK’s largest pub company.

13 Eugene, Gene and Paul Murtagh: € 1.44 billion (plus € 242 million)

Eugene Murtagh founded the building materials manufacturer Kingspan Group, which mainly sells insulation materials for commercial and industrial projects. Kingspan has grown through acquisitions and has 100 manufacturing facilities in around 70 countries.

Murtagh, Kingspan CEO, stepped down as CEO in 2005 and handed the baton to his son Gene.

14 Martin Naughton and family: € 1.4 billion (minus € 35 million)

Radiator tycoon Martin Naughton, who with his family donated 25 million euros to a new institute at Trinity College Dublin, made a name for himself as one of Ireland’s leading industrialists.

He has also become one of the most generous philanthropists in the state. He earned almost his entire fortune with Glen Dimplex, the heating and electrical giant that he founded in 1973.

15 The Count of Iveagh and the Guinness family: € 1.11 billion (plus € 58 million)

Arthur Guinness founded the Guinness Breweries in 1759 after leasing the St. James’ Gate brewery in Dublin for 900 years. The company was subsequently floated and raised £ 6 million at that time.

16 Paul Coulson and family: € 1.1 billion (minus € 504 million)

Coulson founded the investment and aircraft leasing company Yeoman International Group in 1982.

He bought a stake in the Irish Glass Bottle Company in 1998 and transformed it into the Ardagh Group, which is a giant of glass and metal containers. In 2017, Ardagh generated net sales of approximately $ 319 million from an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange.

17 Luke and Brian Comer: € 1 billion (+ € 91 million)

The Comers are real estate developers and the founders and owners of the Comer Group, a privately owned British real estate development company.

The company has significant development and investment interests in a number of market sectors, including luxury homes, office parks, retail parks, hotels and leisure facilities.

