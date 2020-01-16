advertisement

Senior quarterback Jimmy Whitt Jr. scored a career-high 30 after Arkansas pulled out of Vanderbilt in the second half and scored a 75-55 victory Wednesday night in Fayetteville, Ark.

Vanderbilt held the Razorbacks’ two leading scorers, guards Mason Jones (19.4 points for the coming game) and Isaiah Joe (18.2) with one and 12 points respectively.

The two passed without a result in the first half, but it didn’t matter. Whitt had 17 in the first period, scoring Arkansas in a 34-28 lead.

advertisement

Jones had eight assists for the Razorbacks (14-2, 3-1 Southeastern Conference), who never trailed in the second half. Reggie Chaney added 14 points for Arkansas while Desi Sills had 13.

Saben Lee (17 points), Max Evans (16) and Scotty Pippen Jr. (11) led Vanderbilt (8-8, 0-3). Including conference tournament games, the Commodores have dropped 23 straight against SEC foes.

Arkansas advanced to a 37-33 lead until Joe scored his first 3-point lead with 16:54 left. He struck another bomb 47 seconds later as the Razorbacks took their first double-digit lead of the evening. Another Joe territory with 7:27 left made it 64-45.

The Razorbacks ’biggest run came in the last horn.

Vanderbilt jumped out to a 15-12 lead after eight points from Evans.

This is when the Razorbacks started either running out in transition or getting the ball on the shelf at half-court. Whitt’s initial jumper with 3:47 left in the half gave Arkansas its biggest lead (29-20) to that point.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt went 6:40 without a field goal until Evans picked one from a goalie in Arkansas with 2:36 left.

Arkansas missed its first eight 3-point attempts until Sills hit one from the left corner with 1:23 left in the half, securing a six-point lead.

Whitt had 17 in the first half while Evans tied a career high in the first with only 16. Evans did not score after the break.

– Starting the media level

advertisement