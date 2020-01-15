advertisement

Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T.Rex are the 2020 candidates for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the organization said on Wednesday.

In addition, former music critic and Bruce Springsteen manager Jon Landau and longtime music manager Irving Azoff receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award for non-performing professionals in the music industry.

Artists nominated this year but not getting enough votes include Pat Benatar, Judas Priest, Kraftwerk, Dave Matthews Band, MC5, Motörhead, Rufus with Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, Soundgarden and Thin Lizzy.

The candidates were selected by a group of over 1,000 artists, including living candidates, historians and members of the music industry.

The 35th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Introductory Celebration will take place on May 2, 2020 at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio – the venue for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The ceremony will be broadcast live on HBO for the first time on May 2 at 8 p.m. ET.

The ceremony is likely to be a heavy tribute as half of those initiated this year have passed away. Marc Bolan of the glam rock band T.Rex from the 70s died in 1977 in a car accident at the age of 29. The notorious BIG, born Christopher Wallace, was shot in 1997 at the age of 24. And in 2012, the 48-year-old was shot Houston was found dead in her bathtub as a result of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use.

Music’s greatest earners in 2019, from Taylor Swift to Drake (photos)

Being a music star has its advantages: not only do you have millions of enthusiastic fans and you can go to any event or restaurant you like, you can also make a lot of money from it. This becomes particularly clear on Friday after Forbes released its annual ranking of the world’s highest earning musicians. There are many familiar faces on the list, including pop stars, aging rock icons, and a power couple that tied each other in the rankings (you can probably guess who they are). Let’s take a quick look at the biggest music earners in 2019, thanks to Forbes’ calculations: Getty Images

Taylor Swift, who released her last album “Lover” in August, earned $ 185 million this year and took first place overall. This was the second time in five years that Swift Forbes’ highest-earning musician. Getty Images

It looks like Kanye West’s devotion to religion – a la Bob Dylan in the late 1970s – didn’t hurt business. West raised $ 150 million in 2019, according to Forbes. As usual, the experienced rapper had several projects in progress: a new album, his religious gatherings at the “Sunday service” and his shoe shop with Adidas, to name but a few. Getty Images

The red-haired Englishman released his fourth studio album this year, which contained his top single “I Don’t Care” with Justin Bieber. Sheeran also appeared in “Yesterday”, Danny Boyle’s Beatles-inspired film. In total, he wagered $ 110 million. Getty Images

What if the Eagles haven’t released a new album in over a decade? They are still able to attract huge crowds that they made during their 2019 tour – and helped generate cool $ 100 million in revenue. Getty Images

Elton John earned $ 84 million, and it’s easy to see why: Sir Elton isn’t just working on his seemingly endless final tour, “Rocketman,” a biopic about his life that came out in May, and his autobiography, “Me,” it was released this fall. Getty Images

Beyonce had another year with a $ 81 million profit in 2019. That brought her together with someone who she knows is the sixth highest paid artist of the year … Getty Images

Who else could it be? Jay-Z has just turned 50, but he doesn’t seem to be slowing down as he rewards his wife with a $ 81 million payday this year. Getty Images

As in most years of this decade, 2019 went pretty well for Drake. He earned $ 75 million, Spotify said he was the best streamed artist of the decade, and his Toronto Raptors won the NBA title. Getty Images

The rapper who became the media mogul, Diddy, who now runs Revolt TV, can afford to bring nice Christmas presents to his friends and family: he has raised $ 70 million per Forbes this year. Getty Images

“Fade to Black” was more like “Fade to Green” for Metallica in 2019. The longtime metal icons earned $ 68.5 million. Getty Images

