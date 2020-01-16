advertisement

Whitney Houston is one of many artists who will be posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year.

The deceased star, who died in 2012 at the age of 48, will be joined by rapper The Notorious B.I.G. and Marc Bolan and his T-Rex teammates. Bolan died in 1977.

Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode and The Doobie Brothers will also be inducted this year.

The six acts selected were selected from a list of 16, which included Dave Matthews Band, Kraftwerk and Thin Lizzy.

Performances in tribute to the numbers who are no longer with us should take place at the ceremony in Ohio on May 2, while the others should occur live.

Depeche Mode issued a statement saying, “We are honored to be included as one of this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, and to stand alongside the other incredible acts of Rock Hall and those who are joining this year. ” A huge thank you to everyone who has supported us and our music over the years. “

Nine Inch Nails leader Trent Reznor said he was “pleasantly surprised” by the honor. “I am rather panicked,” he said. “I’m pretty shocked. When I think back to how Nine Inch Nails is received, it always seems like we’re falling through the cracks. I don’t know if it’s a defense, but I just thought that we would stay in this category, so I’m pleasantly surprised to see ourselves recognized. It feels good. “

