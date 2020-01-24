advertisement

Freshman forward Kahlil Whitney announced Friday he is leaving the Kentucky program after seeing his playing time cut.

The five-star recruit started the first seven games of the season and eight times overall, but has played just 53 minutes over the past eight games. He saw three minutes of action in Tuesday’s game against Georgia and one minute in Saturday’s race against Arkansas.

“I truly believed that Coach (John) Calipari, and his program, was best suited to help prepare me for that next step in my basketball career,” Whitney wrote in a note posted on Twitter. “Unfortunately, my time in Kentucky has not gone as well as I had hoped, and therefore I have to make a difficult decision quickly to put myself in the best position possible as I continue to develop and work towards my ultimate goal. “

The 6-foot Whitney was a McDonald’s American high school, but averaged just 3.3 points and 1.7 rebounds with the Wildcats. He shot 37.1 percent from the field and only 43.5 percent from the free throw line.

Whitney averaged 22.8 minutes playing time during Kentucky’s first four games. He averaged 6.3 points in those contests before playing time began to decrease.

“I’ve realized since high school that the basketball business doesn’t expect anyone and sometimes difficult choices need to be made to advance,” Whitney said. “I’ve worked extremely hard over the past few years to become an elite player, and now, as unusual as it may seem, I have to keep doing what I know is best for my future.”

