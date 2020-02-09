advertisement

The Vancouver Whitecaps added on Sunday defender Ranko Veselinovic on loan from his club in the Serbian Super League, filling a need at the back less than three weeks before the start of the regular season.

The loan for the 20-year-old also has an option to buy, according to mlssoccer.com, and is completed with certain allocation money.

Veselinovic still needs to complete the paperwork before joining the camp team and will occupy an international seat.

Despite his age, Veselinovic has already been appointed captain of FK Vojvodina in Serbia. He made his professional debut in September 2017, making 64 appearances.

“We’ve been waiting to add another center to our roster since November, so this move has been in the works for a while, and at the same time we wanted to bring in the right player,” Whitecaps director Marc Dos Santos said. in a release. “We want to be a club that promotes new players and with the potential that Ranko brings, with his features and profile, we felt this is a great opportunity for everyone involved.”

