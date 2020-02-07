advertisement

The transformation of Marda Loop into a mixed-use urban village began in the late 1990s with the development of Garnison Woods of Canada Lands. Canada Lands is a self-funded, Crown corporation that specializes in real estate management, development and retreat. This ambitious development involved a mix of different types of housing (row housing, duplexes, bachelors and apartments) that appealed to parents with young families. At the same time, a new Safeway store and stores were added along 22nd Street, S.W., planting the seed for Marda Loop to become an urban village.

Today, Garrison Woods is home to 2,800 people, 21 percent are under 14, and total median household income of $ 164,828, significantly higher than Calgary’s median of $ 97,329 (2016 Canada Census 2016, city website Calgary).

Younger families are central to revitalizing older communities in the city like Marda Loop, as parents are entering their highs and lows. They can and will support grocery stores, cafes, restaurants, gyms and boutiques.

Today, while 33rd Avenue S.W. continues to be the main pedestrian street of Marda Loop, 34th Avenue and 22nd Street have also become pedestrian streets with new shops, restaurants, studios and new street level services and apartments and offices above.

The first major residential project at 33rd Avenue S.W., completed in 2009, was the Treo Building with the Phil & Sebastian Ship Coffee and Shoppers Drug Mart at street level with the flats upstairs. Then seven years later, Ronmor completed Garnison Corner (northwest corner of 34th Avenue and 22nd Street S.W.) with its retail street level including Village Ice Cream and Cobs Bakery Bakery and offices above.

In 2017, Ronmor’s Odeon Building (corner of 20th Street and 33rd Avenue S.W.), designed by McKinley Burkhart, was completed, with Blush Lane Organics at street level and 30,000 square feet of office above. That same year, 33rd Avenue by Sarina Homes, designed by FAAS Architecture, with its main retail and 36 houses above, on 33rd Avenue at 20th Street, S.W. was also completed.

Infinity was completed in 2018, at the corner of 18th Street and 34th Avenue S.W. with four street level retailers and 38 homes. Then in early 2019, came the 154-home Lyfe building designed by Casola Koppe Architects on the west end of 33rd Avenue S.W. Soon, the Strategic Group’s six-story Marda building will be completed, adding 66 new homes and more retail streets to the corner of 34th Avenue and 20th Street S.W.

Rndsqr just started building its very cool, six-story Courtyard 33 building on the corner of 33rd Avenue and 22nd Street S.W., with the sale of its street and alleys, along with 56 new homes. Designed by Winnipeg Architecture 5468796, it will not only become the signature building of the Marda Loop, but it will also provide a connection between 33rd and 34th Avenue S.W. along the corridor of Route 22.

Rumor has it there is a deal in the works to develop the entire “Marda Loop Village” block on the southwest corner of 33rd Avenue and 20th Street S.W. that will include a grocery store, more stores and services, as well as residences.

Tapping point

In total, from 2008 to 2018, 330 new housing units have been added along 33rd and 34th Avenue S.W. corridors, as well as 172,000 square feet of new commercial space. In addition, buildings that will house 345 additional homes and 32,000 square feet of commercial space have been approved.

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines the “point of departure” as “the critical point of a situation, process or system beyond which a significant and often unstoppable effect of change develops.” In the case of the Marda Loop, the key point in its transformation from a 20th-century resident-oriented sleeping suburb to a high-end, mixed-use, 20th-century urban village is happening now.

One of the best measures of how well a main street is doing these days is from the number of cafes it has. I counted six in the Marda Loop core with five others nearby. Another measure is the number of fitness / yoga studios; The Marda Loop has four. Both are indications that the Marda Loop has an unhealthy main road.

However, a quick siege of the Marda Loop will reveal that there are still some tired beachfront shopping beaches that have been ripe for redevelopment, as well as some tiny little houses waiting for the kidnapper’s cannon.

The Marda Loop remains a highly fragmented pedestrian experience due to the lack of street-oriented commercial development along 33rd and 34th avenues. However, this will be addressed quickly by projects under construction and proposed projects.

Lak Marda Business Association

In talking to Bob van Wegen, executive director of the Mopa Loop Business Improvement Association, it was interesting to learn that many of the new professional offices that open in the community – lawyers, dentists, etc. – are locals. That is to say, after first living in one of the neighboring communities, they decided to relocate their practice from anywhere else in the city to the Marda Loop.

Van Wegen also says the 33rd Avenue of the Marda Loop is one of the 24 designated main streets of the City of Calgary, meaning the City will invest in upgrading its public area with new sidewalks, trees and furniture. Detailed design work is planned to be done in 2020 with $ 8 million committed for partial implementation beginning in 2021.

The last word

The Marda Loop Transformation is organic and casual with many different developers and architects creating a hodgepodge of urban patterns resulting in a more heterogeneous urban aesthetic than a homogeneous curated (some might say “cookie cutter”) view of a planned main road.

The Marda Loop is more like a downtown than a traditional main street, as it has many shops, services and offices surrounded by three residential neighborhoods – Garrison Woods, Altadore and South Calgary. While 33rd Avenue S.W. is its main street, there are several other sets of shops – Garrison Corner, The Plaza 34, Cottage Village (some colorful cottage houses along 34th street on small streets with small businesses), as well as trail shops that have not been beaten along 18th Street SW from 34th to 36th Avenue including the Marda Loop Brewing Company.

Marda Loop, with its mostly local businesses and shops scattered across streets and streets, has the feel of a Jane Jacobs village, i.e. of many independent shops, old and new. Case in point – there’s everything from the Skate Goalie Center Professional Store, to the new Distilled Beauty Bar & Social Home (cafe / bar / pedicure stations / massage rooms / hair salon / event space). And, let’s not forget, Marda Loop is home to the original Joe’s.

The late Jane Jacobs, a 1960s advocate for the creation of active streets and vibrant elderly communities, once said that a healthy neighborhood is one third of new buildings and businesses, one third 10-20 years old, and a third over 20 years old. Marda Loop fits this profile nicely.

