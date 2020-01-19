advertisement

Rock White Solid Waste Open House

The event will take place next month

Following the cancellation of an open house of solid waste January 15 earlier this week due to snowfall, the White Rock City is planning the event for next month.

The open house event is to provide information to homeowners, landlords and businesses about waste, green waste and recycling collection.

The event will be held Feb. 19 from 3: 30-8: 30 p.m. at the White Rock Community Center.

Free underground parking is available.

“It was important to ensure public safety by canceling the event on January 15th. We have planned the event to ensure that as many people as possible are part of this open information house,” Mayor Darryl Walker said in a statement news announcement.

The city will also collect data through an online survey that will be available starting February 20 at www.whiterockcity.ca/waste. The survey will also be available in print at the city’s entertainment centers.

