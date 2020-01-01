advertisement

Semiahmoo First Nation and White Rock City will have a lot to talk about in the new year.

First and foremost will be the discussion on the official recognition of the city of Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza – and the surrounding Beach Park – following a written report to the council by corporate administration director Tracey Arthur.

That report, taken on December 16 – the last council meeting of 2019 – concluded that Totem Plaza had, in fact, been renamed in memory of the late, widely respected SFN leader in 2009, during the administration of the chairman of Catherine Ferguson borough, even though existing data are not clear on the process followed.

The council also approved a follow-up motion by Coun. David Chesney for the city to begin discussions with the SFN about renaming the entire park in honor of Charles, though chief administrative officer Dan Bottrill – noting the exhausting process undertaken in designating the Totem Plaza renaming – urged caution and consultation with all actors before taking such a step.

The motion was held with Mayor Darryl Walker the only opposition vote.

They formed. Helen Fathers – who made the original move in July to formally rename the square for Charles – said the explanations provided by the report were welcome, though she noted that she had been unhappy that it turned out to be such a lengthy process.

“It’s really nice to see this movement on the floor,” she said. “Sometimes we have to wait a long time to do the right things. This was the first ceremony I attended (on behalf of the city) in 2009 and was of great importance at the time … it was always something that stuck in my mind a lot. “

The fathers said she was asked why she had taken so long to raise the issue during her decade in the council.

“Sometimes you have to find the right council to get the right approvals. I am happy that this council is moving forward in the name of Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza, and I am delighted to be where we are today. “

Walker said the whole council was intent on rebuilding a “strong and positive” relationship with SFN.

“I see this as one more step in building or rebuilding this relationship,” he said.

Also taken up by the council at the meeting were recommendations from the city’s Maritime Task Force directly regarding SFN, mainly support for ongoing negotiation of service agreements between the city and the nation, which the task force said it sees “as an integral part” to revitalize Marine Drive. “

The council further recommended the council consider ways to raise funds at the White Rock Museum and Archives to support environmental and cultural education programming – which would include SFN history – and also that council will consider sharing Amenity Contributions Community (CAC) from development to create alerts in both English and Sencoten (Straits Salish language) to support SFN stories and how to find the way into the water.

In her report to the council, Arthur wrote that, in addition to the council’s request for a corporate report on the Fathers’ request to rename the beach, “it does not seem necessary to rename the beach.”

Interviews with participants at a 2009 ceremony at the square – and photos of the event – support that conclusion, Arthur wrote.

“The balance of evidence suggests that many were under the impression that the plaza was already named in honor of (Grand Chief Charles),” she wrote.

“Most importantly, the First Nation of Semiahmoo believe they went through the process necessary to hold a ceremony and, after that, with witnesses present, the square was officially renamed, and not just a dedication ceremony.”

The renaming of the square has been opposed by some – including former mayors Wayne Baldwin and Hardy Staub – who had emphasized that the name Totem Plaza was a reflection of the importance of the RCMP-funded project created on the site in 1999.

As the report reiterated, the force had commissioned the totem and pillar of the square as a gesture of reconciliation and pardon on its part in historic errors against First Nations peoples, including the SFN, a move Bottrill pointed out to the council was a “violation” “act at a time when moves towards reconciliation were not commonplace.

Bottrill told the council that in its 2009 reappointment of the square, staff had interviewed five of the six council members at the time, as well as Ferguson, SFN council, RCMP, former city employees and event volunteers.

“(We) concluded that, although there was no official council resolution … there is no doubt that it happened with the express approval of the mayor’s office and the Semiahmoo First Nation was given that approval.”

But as he pointed out during the council’s discussion of the Chesney movement, there is also no doubt that the surrounding park has long been known in the country as the Lions Lookout Park, due to the role that the Crude Lions service clubs now had in creating the peninsula his office, and was likely appointed during one of Gordon Hogg’s tenures as mayor.

alex.browne@peacearchnews.com

