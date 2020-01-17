advertisement

The White Rock RCMP tells the public to subject pedestrians to marked walkways

The police force received a number of complaints about security on the way out

The White Rock RCMP issued a reminder to residents Thursday afternoon that pedestrians have a way out at marked intersections.

“We are seeing new pedestrian crossings in White Rock due to the completion of construction and road works. It is imperative that drivers stop pedestrians at all marked crossings. We wish everyone to arrive at their safe destination. , whether on foot or by vehicle, ”Const. Chantal Sears said in a news release.

The release notes that the White Rock RCMP has received a number of complaints from residents about pedestrian safety.

Pedestrians are reminded to wear reflective clothing when possible, and to use marked crosswalks.

“Members of the RCMP White Rock will assist in road safety and we will stop drivers who fail to provide for pedestrians,” the release said.

Failure to reach a pedestrian comes with a $ 167 fine and three points.

