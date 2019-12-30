advertisement

Although it may smell a bit fishy, ​​the White Rock Polar Bear Plunge is set to return in the new year for the 50th anniversary of the event.

Some residents expressed concern that the event could be canceled due to an alarming number of dead anchors near the city pier.

However, organizer Lindagene Coyle told Peace Arch News on Monday that she sees no problem with dead fish, as most of them are near the pier and not near the white rock where the event will take place.

“The whole mussel is on the west side of the pier. In fact, there is not much more,” Coyle said. “Great, great, no wind, no dead fish all over the place. Everything is cleaned.”

The annual dive, coordinated by the six Rotary Clubs of the Semiahmoo Peninsula, was canceled this year after a December 20 thunderstorm destroyed shattered pier and boats and hundreds of logs along the coast.

Come January 1, swimmers brave enough – or crazy enough – to endure the cold will dive into the waters near the white cliff at 12 p.m.

The organizers will not only encourage people to dress, but will also award prizes for the best costume.

Coyle said one of her favorite dresses in years past was an elderly couple dressed in long red glass and Santa hats.

“They were so delightful,” Coyle said.

The event was once known as ‘not’, but Coyle explained that it was renamed as diving because it is more reflective of what people do.

However, Coyle said, there are some people each year who are not obstructed by cold water.

“Some people are crazy. And some people come and they are inebriated. They have, you know, left over from the night before. Therefore, we must be prepared to take care of them. “

The Royal Canadian Naval Search and Rescue supports the event by making sure swimmers are safe.

One year, Coyle said, the event organizers set up an ‘iceberg’ at a fair distance into the water, and the first person to swim in the iceberg and drop a bell received a prize.

“I can’t tell you what the award was the first year because we quickly became aware that it was illegal,” Coyle said. “You can’t give as, Vodka Polar, as a price. So we had to change that.”

“It only happened once. It was a neat idea if you think about it.”

Coyle said if they wanted to have a bottle of vodka as a price, you would need a license. In addition, she said, there are other reasons for the restriction, including that it is a public place and children are there.

“It doesn’t make sense. It’s a closed bottle. But it doesn’t matter anyway. We can’t do it and we don’t,” Coyle said.

Registration begins at 10:30 p.m.

