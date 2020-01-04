advertisement

The city of White Rock will remove the litter, green waste and recycling in the city.

The often contentious fight will air on an open house Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 3: 30-8: 30 p.m. at White Rock Community Center Center, 15154 Russell Ave., and data is required from homeowners, landlords and business people.

The open house will also bring up-to-date residents throughout solid waste collection in White Rock and how it compares to practices in other Lower Mainland municipalities.

Residents raised a stink in early 2015 after a decision was announced to privatize multi-family and commercial waste collection by mid-year – and a shift from tax-backed solid waste collection to single-family homes. single families in a user fee model – although the administration at the time claimed the changes were based on a study of best practices in solid waste collection.

Contributing to the public outrage was the discovery that strata and businesses would have to find and contract companies, and that the decision was made at a non-public council meeting a month ago, just weeks after the 2014 election.

In November 2018, a newly elected council unanimously approved a proposal by new Mayor Darryl Walker to have an overall review of community solid waste collection, both public and private.

A summary of the decision is included in the Council’s 2018-2022 Strategic Priorities list, according to a news release on the open house by the city.

“Waste collection, recycling and composting are important components of an overall plan to effectively manage waste and reduce our environmental impact,” Walker states in the release.

“We heard when residents told us that you would like to take a second look at how waste is collected in this city, and we will seek the public’s input on how solid waste collection is secured in the future.”

Solid waste consideration is being developed by Dillon Consulting, and the release says the open house is part of providing community information on whether White Rock should move to a city collection or multi-family and commercial waste city management. , or stay with the current system.

Free underground parking for the open house will be available at the Russell Avenue entrance.

For those who may not be at the event, the information – and an online survey – will be available Jan. 16 at www.whiterockcity.ca/waste

