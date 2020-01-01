advertisement

Volunteers help to serve a celebration at the Interfaith Community Lunch New Year 2019. This year’s lunch takes place on January 4th. (Photography files)

White Rock Interfaith Lunch set for January 4th

Everyone is welcome to share a meal

An annual event aimed at gathering people of all faiths for a communal meal returns to St. John’s Presbyterian Church in White Rock on January 4.

New Year’s Interfaith Community Lunch, scheduled for 11 a.m. at 1:30 p.m., sees families and volunteers preparing and serving the meal, also having dinner with those who result.

It is organized as part of the community-run Ministry of Food and Interreligious Clothing Ministry that serves food and provides clothing to the homeless in Whalley every Second Saturday.

It has been described as a safe place for those who may not have socializing during the holidays to try new dishes and make friends; also, as an opportunity for young volunteers to “learn how to connect with others without judgment”.

More than 100 people attended the 2019 luncheon.

Food preparation begins at 7:30 a.m. January 4. Anyone looking for more information or interested in volunteering is asked to contact Raaj at 778-299-0146 or by email arunavc@hotmail.com

St. John’s Presbyterian Church is located at 1480 George St.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

