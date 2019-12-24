advertisement

White Rock divers win spots at the BC Winter Games

The podium spots won in the Candy Cane competition hosted by Langley

White Rock Diver member Mattias Frohloff (right, shown here at a meeting in Victoria in March 2019) was one of seven club members to qualify for the 2020 BC Winter Games. (Contributed photo)

White Rock Divers members made a splash in the pool last month, scoring podium spots as well as trails for a major upcoming provincial competition.

Competing in the Candy Cane competition, which was held Dec. 7-8 at Langley’s Walnut Grove Center Center, seven members of the White Rock club recorded results that earned them spots at the BC Winter Games, which are scheduled for Fort St. John in February.

Carter Baker, Paige Bush, Mattias Frohloff, Amelia Semple, Ellie Colgan, Ibrihim Shabaan and Sebastian Lakomy all qualified.

The Seven Divers train from three different programs with the White Rock Club – the recreation team, which is coached by Kim Lotnick; the junior competing team coached by Jose Palma and the senior competing team, led by Igor Kopecky.

Likewise, Masters division diver Ann McDowall won a pair of silver medals in the meet in both the one and three meter springboard races, and 18 other club members competed in the new and recreational divisions.

