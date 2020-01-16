advertisement

The White Rock Council is transitioning to a new decade with full recognition of a global climate emergency – and the need to take climate action initiatives close to home.

At its first meeting on Monday (January 13th), the council gave unanimous approval to the city’s environmental advisory committee’s comprehensive recommendations.

Voting – on a motion by Coun. Erika Johanson, council representative on the committee – will allow the EAC to set priorities for both setting and meeting climate change goals with staff.

Voting also envisions climate change mitigation as a key part of the decision-making process and operations across all city departments.

This, the committee suggested, would bring the city in line with other Metro Vancouver jurisdictions in recognition of a climate emergency “arising from the critical threats climate change poses to multiple fronts in regional ecosystems, city infrastructure and citizen welfare. of White Rock. “

The vote was met with spontaneous applause from a crowd of residents attending the meeting.

After the meeting, Johanson said he was pleased with the council’s approval.

“We (the committee) were a little afraid that it would be overshadowed by other business,” she said.

Prior to the vote, Mayor Darryl Walker expressed his support for the recommendations.

“This is a big step forward for what communities have to do; what the provinces and countries have to do,” he said.

They formed. Scott Kristjanson acknowledged that “there are people in our community who think climate change is a concern.”

“I don’t think it’s a joke; I think it’s true,” he said.

“I think we’ve seen that in Australia, California and around the world … I think we want to take this very seriously.”

In the preliminary discussion, the Council. David Chesney had wondered if the suggested directive could put a heavy burden on city hall employees.

The directive requires that climate change assessments be listed in all staff reports to council, that staff keep council updated in Metro Vancouver and provincial provincial climate change initiatives and opportunities, and that staff keep council informed on organizations, human resources or the financial costs of following this path.

But director of engineering and municipal operations Jim Gordon told the council he believes all jobs are “possible” and desirable.

“There is a lot of work involved with this, there is a lot of work with the environmental advisory committee, but it is a good job and I know that the council is committed to having that commission (s) effective,” he said.

“Yeah, (these things) are no small feat, but I think they are important too.”

“I, like Mr Gordon, tend to believe that these are things that are possible,” Walker said.

“I think the importance is that we make a decision to pass motions like this, so we can actually start seeing what other communities are doing, and what we can do within our community, and I I think we can quickly discover that we’re doing some pretty good things, but we’ve missed some signs; there may be some things that are a little more difficult and we need to give a little more time to be effective. “

Earlier in the evening Gordon had reported to the council on climate change initiatives currently underway in the city, a report sought after a delegation by resident Kaitlyn Blair last November, demanding more city action at the time of climate change protests. across the Lower Mainland.

The outline of environmental and climate action plans – some of which have been in operation for a decade – includes Metro Vancouver’s integrated solid resource management plan of which White Rock is a participant; provision of community gardens; continued use of trenchless technology for underground pipeline repair and replacement; encouraging people to transport reusable containers to city water sources rather than using plastic water bottles; water conservation and aquifer recharge; stormwater discharge management; more environmentally friendly transport, including walking, cycling and transit; and the growth of the tree canopy.

The council also approved Gordon’s recommendation to add $ 15,000 to the current financial plan to raise the city’s best provincial deduction for city homeowners by switching from fossil fuel heating systems to home-based electric air heat pumps. and water; and also allocate $ 20,000 from the Provincial Climate Action Revenue Program to install a new electric vehicle charging station in the city.

