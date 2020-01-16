advertisement

BNSF’s noisy train ailments – which for years have been a common annoyance for some White Rock beach residents and guests – will be silenced at the end of the month.

BNSF spokesman Gus Melonas confirmed to Peace Peace News on Thursday that the freight company will no longer sound its whistle when it passes the eight railroad crossings in the city.

“However, we will be alert when there are emergency situations, maintenance activities, work crews in the area, or if there are animals or pedestrians requiring warning – we will sound the horn,” Melonas said.

BACKGROUND: The City of White Rock hopes to have the train whistles silent

White Rock engineering director Jim Gordon told the council last September that there has been an interest in silent train whistles for several years.

“We’ve certainly had a lot of interest in this whistleblowing community,” Gordon said during the September council meeting, adding that an open house in June 2017 at the White Rock Museum and Archives shows that “everyone was firmly behind plan to do so. “

The whistleblowing was allowed, in part, due to crossover updates that ended last year.

The federal government contributed more than $ 1.63 million in funding of junction updates to meet the new Transportation Canada rules, with additional costs allocated by the BNSF. The updates include improved alert specifications and switching surfaces, as well as better visions and warning systems.

BACKGROUND: Silencing train whistles through White Rock to cost $ 1.8 million

This week, some councilors took to social media to celebrate the announcement, but also warned residents that it is subject to change.

“Good news today – starting January 29, 2020, the BNSF Railroad has agreed to train whistleblowing in White Rock!” Coun. Christopher Trevelyan wrote on Facebook January 14.

“Please also stay away from those tracks – the BNSF may bring back the automatic whistles so we don’t give them reasons for it.”

They formed. Scott Kristjanson returned the hat to the engineering staff.

“Congratulations to Jim Gordon and Dan Bottrill and all White Rock engineering staff for doing this to the benefit of all our residents who will soon be able to sleep much better every night,” Kristjanson wrote.

