Although there was concern about “conquering anxiety” on White Rock beach, the 50th Anniversary Polar Bear Plunge is being celebrated as a success.

Event co-host Lindagene Coyle told Peace Arch News on Thursday that it was difficult to estimate the number of spectators or participants, but the number was in the hundreds.

“After last year’s cancellation and after the anchor invasion was done along with seals and sea lions. You know, we were really scared, but we said there was no way not to cancel two years in a row. And look at what we got in return, “Coyle said.

The event was canceled last year due to debris scattered along the beach after December 20, 2018, which also destroyed the city pier.

This year, there was concern as thousands of dead anchovy washed up near the pier. It has been reported that large numbers of anchovies in an area deplete oxygen, causing many of the fish to drown.

Concern caused Coyle to visit the beach several times in the days leading up to the event.

“The beach was absolutely pristine,” Coyle said of the Jan. 1 event. “I’ll like, what are all the hullabaloo about it? We do the polar bear swimming around the white rock, most of the fish and that matter was really west of the pier … But where we were , was, I will say, was, the cleanest I’ve seen the beach. “

Prizes were given for the best costumes, Coyle said, adding Mayor Darryl Walker was among the participants to take the plunge.

