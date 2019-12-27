advertisement

The New Zealand Labor and Safety Inspectorate sent an inspector to White Island Tours just two months before the fatal volcanic eruption that killed 19 people.

The inspector, who was in charge of checking the safety of the tour, rated the visit to the volcano as “safe and healthy” just 12 weeks before the volcano erupted, according to a Stuff report.

The inspector was sent by the Maruiti / Safe Haven team from Worksafe, a government group committed to improving the health and safety of Maori workers. Worksafe has not yet commented on why the inspector was sent to White Island Tours, but has confirmed that the visit has taken place.

White Island, also known as Whakaari, erupted on December 9 when 47 people were on the island. The scald burned more than two dozen people and killed 19 people.

The authorities canceled Tuesday’s search for two bodies that they believed were washed out shortly after the outbreak at sea.

Police have identified the couple as New Zealand tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman [40] and Australian teen Winona Langford [17].

media_cameraTourists observe the eruption of the volcano on White Island, New Zealand. Image: Michael Schade via AP

White Island is the tip of an underwater volcano about 50 km from the country’s north island and was a popular tourist destination before the eruption.

Many people have wondered why tourists are still allowed to enter the island after GeoNet, the New Zealand Seismic Monitoring Agency, raised the volcano’s alarm level from 1 to 2 on November 18. which comes from magma.

media_camera Most of the fatalities were Australian passengers on a cruise ship taking a day trip to the island. Image: Getty Images

Worksafe is the New Zealand health and safety agency and manages the rules for adventure tourism.

Companies like White Island Tours require a security check every three years, the report says.

These audits are conducted by certified private adventure tourism audit companies that report to the legislature but do not publicly publish their results.

Stuff received an indication that the inspector had visited the island “about 12 weeks ago” and elements of the visit will be part of a new Worksafe investigation into the tragedy.

“A state health and safety inspector was recently on the island and this gave everyone the impression that the operation was safe. He didn’t raise a single issue, ”said the source of the publication.

After the inspector’s visit, employees expressed concern about the physical fitness of some of the tourists who had previously visited the island.

However, the inspector gave the impression that “everything was safe – even the idea of ​​increasing the number”.

