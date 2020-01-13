advertisement

The 20th person who died as a result of the volcanic eruption on White Island was referred to as Melbourne’s father, Paul Browitt.

Mr. Browitt, whose youngest daughter Krystal was killed in the disaster of December 9 last year, succumbed to his serious injuries overnight.

He was one of three Australian victims treated at Alfred Hospital.

“The police can confirm that another person in an Australian hospital died last night from injuries sustained in the Whakaari / White Island outbreak,” deputy police commissioner John Tims said in a statement this morning.

He said the person’s death increased the official death toll to 18, 16 of whom died in New Zealand and two in Australia.

The bodies of two other victims – 40-year-old Kiwi Hayden Marshall-Inman and 17-year-old Australian Winona Langford – are ignored.

They were not found when six other bodies were recovered from the island in mid-December.

Krystal Browitt died when her sister Stephanie Browitt was still in the hospital. Her father Paul died overnight. The outbreak was captured by another tour boat. Picture: Allessandro Kauffmann

CONNECTED: Terrible news waiting for the victim of the volcano

Mr. Browitt’s wife, Marie Browitt, is said to have been on guard at the bed when her surviving daughter Stephanie Browitt, 23, tried to recover from her injuries and burns in the hospital.

Many of the 47 tourists and guides on the island when the volcano erupted were covered with burning ashes, steam, and toxic gases.

Eight people remain in treatment at Middlemore Hospital, two patients are still being treated at Waikato Hospital, two patients at Hutt Valley Hospital and one patient at Christchurch Hospital.

A month after the disaster, Paul Quinn, chairman of White Island Tours, said there had been no discussion about when or if the tours could resume.

“We have not considered returning to White Island or a derivative of it,” Quinn told the Herald.

“We looked at options other than White Island. We make trips to Moutohorā, where there is a kiwi shrine. We will examine whether this is appropriate in due course.

“In terms of Whakaari / White Island, that’s a bit down the road.”

CONNECTED: Cruise ship docks in Sydney after eruption

Krystal Browitt. The volcano on December 11, 2019. Image: AFP Photo / Satellite Image © 2019 Maxar Technologies

CONNECTED: Jacinda Ardern’s emotional White Island post

White Island Tours, owned by Ngāti Awa Group Holdings, not only canceled all tours to White Island, but also discontinued tours to Moutohorā / Whale Island after the disaster.

Resumption of tours into the area, including tours that may be on the water and may not take groups to the island, would have to wait for changes to occur in WorkSafe regarding adventure tourism in the area.

Immediately after the White Island eruption among the island’s tour groups, Whakatane Mayor Judy Turner said she wanted the tours to continue.

But on the eve of the month of the tragedy, she told the herald that if tours resumed, she could understand why operators could make changes, which could mean island landings were out of bounds.

“It is up to White Island Tours to decide whether landing is a future opportunity or not, or whether observing from a distance can be a better thing,” said Turner.

– With the NZ Herald

