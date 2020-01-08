advertisement

The White House Correspondents Association reprimanded President Trump’s government on Tuesday for an undisclosed Oval Office meeting with Saudi Vice Secretary of Defense Khalid bin Salman. The meeting was discovered on Monday when Saudi Arabia released a statement and photos.

“President Trump met with Saudi Arabia’s deputy defense minister in the White House yesterday, but the public has heard nothing of the meeting until the Saudi government released a statement today,” the WHCA statement said.

advertisement

The Saudi government also released photos of the President and his advisers who met with the Vice Secretary of Defense in the Oval Office. A meeting with a foreign leader in the Oval Office should at least be on the public schedule and include a lecture when the meeting is over. “

Also read: Saudi Arabia sentenced 5 people to death for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi

The statement goes on to say that this is “a longstanding precedent for the presidents of both political parties”.

“It is worrying to see that the Saudi Arabian government is more transparent than the White House when it comes to meeting the President in the Oval Office,” concluded the message, which was signed by Association President Jonathan Karl.

A White House representative did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

WHCA statement on White House meeting with Saudi Minister pic.twitter.com/OneVtd8Wcw

– WHCA (@whca) January 7, 2020

16 Hollywood and media deals with Saudi Arabia – and where they are now (gallery)

A growing number of Hollywood and U.S. media companies have abandoned their dealings with Saudi Arabia and the Crown Prince, known by his initials MBS, after Turkish officials concluded that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was reported by Saudi activists in October Saudi consulate was murdered in Istanbul 2 Here is a list of Hollywood and media stores with Saudi Arabia – and where they are now.

Richard Branson British entrepreneur Richard Branson announced that he will step down as chairman of Virgin Hyperloop, a proposed supersonic transportation system in the United Arab Emirates and other countries, CNBC reported.

The port group The Harbor Group, a leading DC lobby firm representing the Saudi government, announced on October 11 that it would terminate its $ 80,000 monthly contract with the Kingdom.

endeavor WME parent company Endeavor, one of Hollywood’s best talent agencies, said on October 15 that it was preparing to withdraw its $ 400 million financing agreement with the Saudi Arabian government.

Gerard Butler Actor Gerard Butler retired from a trip to Saudi Arabia to promote his new film “Hunter Killer” after Khashoggi disappeared.

Davos in the desert The New York Times, Bloomberg, CNN, CNBC, the Financial Times, Nikkei, the Los Angeles Times, Fox Business Channel, Viacom and The Economist are among the names that have withdrawn their sponsorship or canceled their appearance from the high-profile future investment initiative conference in Riyadh entitled “Davos in the Desert”, which will be hosted by the Crown Prince and the Kingdom Sovereign Wealth Fund in late October.

About CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said he was “concerned about the reports” and would not attend the conference “unless a significantly different set of facts will emerge.”

AMC The cinema chain plans to open 40 cinemas in the Kingdom over the next five years to reach 100 locations by 2030. AMC declined to comment when TheWrap reached him.

Penske Media Corp. In February, Penske, which owns the Hollywood Trades Variety and Deadline, received an investment of $ 200 million from the Public Investment Fund in Saudi Arabia. The company declined to comment on whether it would reassess the investment.

World Wrestling Entertainment WWE, which will be returning to Saudi Arabia for its “Crown Jewel” wrestling event on November 2nd, told TheWrap that it was “monitoring the situation”. An insider told TheWrap that WWE talents have been instructed to advertise the event for two weeks, but not the venue.

IMAX IMAX’s plans to build more bureaucratic cinemas in the kingdom are likely to be “paused” after Khashoggi’s disappearance, an informed person who spoke to TheWrap said.

Vox cinemas This Dubai-based cinema chain – not to be confused with the media company Vox – often received revenue from rich Saudis who traveled to Dubai on weekends when KSA’s ban on cinema was in effect. Together with AMC, they have been able to understand the negotiations to build cineplexes in the country and are currently the only two chains with government approval to do so. Vox declined to comment.

Entertainment field The company informed TheWrap that it had no arrangements with the Saudis to bring international events, including “Disney on Ice”, “Disney Live”, “Marvel Experience” and “Monster Jam”, to the Kingdom Kingdom. The company did not want to comment further.

iPic In March, the Florida-based luxury cinema chain announced that it had partnered with Saudi company BAS Global Investments Co. to develop cinemas and restaurants across the UK. An iPic representative told TheWrap on Wednesday that there were “no further updates” to the deal.

Nat Geo In April, National Geographic announced that it had partnered with the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia to develop and launch multiple locations for its walk-in virtual reality zoo. Representatives from Nat Geo told TheWrap that they “still have no answer” as to whether the partnership will continue.

Cirque du soleil The legendary live entertainment brand made its first appearance in Saudi Arabia on September 23, just before Khashoggi disappeared. It is unclear whether the company is planning further appearances in Saudi Arabia. Representatives of the company did not respond to a comment request from TheWrap.

IMG Artists The performing arts, social media, festival and event management company signed a letter of intent to bring major festivals to the kingdom. A representative from IMG informed TheWrap that the deal was “stale” shortly after it was signed after “changes” had occurred in the monarchy’s 2030 vision campaign.

Previous slide

Next slide

The death of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi threatens the kingdom’s modernization plans

A growing number of Hollywood and U.S. media companies have abandoned their dealings with Saudi Arabia and the Crown Prince, known under his initials MBS, after Turkish officials concluded that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was from Saudi activists in October was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul 2.

Here is a list of Hollywood and media stores with Saudi Arabia – and where they are now.

advertisement