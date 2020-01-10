advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – White House plans to extend controversial travel ban to other countries in the middle of another immigration-focused election year by President Donald Trump, four people say familiar with the deliberations.

A document describing the plans has been circulated to the White House, but the countries that would be affected are hidden, according to two of the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the measure has not yet been finalized.

The expanded ban could cover several countries that were included when Trump announced the first iteration of the ban by decree in January 2017, but was later lifted amid several disputes. Iraq, Sudan and Chad, for example, were initially affected by the order; the Supreme Court confirmed a watered-down version by 5 votes to 4.

The latest version of the ban includes restrictions on five predominantly Muslim countries: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, as well as Venezuela and North Korea.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about the effort, which appeared to be scheduled to be released in conjunction with the third anniversary of Trump’s first travel ban, which was announced on January 27, 2017.

The ban sparked an uproar, with massive protests across the country against what many mocked as a “Muslim ban” and the chaos at airports, where passengers were arrested.

The latest deliberations come as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi prepares to send to the Senate the impeachment articles that the Democrat-led House voted against Trump late last year, launching a formal trial of dismissal just as the 2020 election year begins. Trump in December only became the third president in history to be removed from the House. The Republican-controlled Senate should not depose him.

Trump waged his 2016 campaign promising to crack down on illegal immigration and spent much of his first term fighting prosecutions to try to stop his pressure to build a wall along the southern border, prohibiting entry citizens of several Muslim-majority countries and crack down on migrants seeking asylum in the United States, amid other measures.

He is expected to continue these efforts this year as he accelerates his re-election campaign.

