The six-part series revolved around a fateful night in August 1985, when five members of the same family were murdered on a farm in Essex; Sheila Caffell, her six-year-old twin sons Daniel and Nicholas, and her parents, Nevill and June Bamber.

Freddie Fox takes on the role of Jeremy Bamber with Mark Addy, Stephen Graham, Gemma Whelan, Cressida Bonas, Alfie Allen and Amanda Burton.

Synopsis reads: “Essex police first believed that Sheila, who had mental health issues, murdered his own family before he turned the gun on himself. But Detective Sergeant Stan Jones had doubts about the murder-suicide theory and about Sheila’s brother Jeremy Bamber, who first called the police on the farm.

“Ultimately, it was Jeremy Bamber who was charged and convicted of the murder of his own parents, sister and nephews. Bamber is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. He is one of the few prisoners in the United Kingdom subject to a life order. Bamber still maintains his innocence. “

