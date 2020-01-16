advertisement

ITV has confirmed the distribution and broadcast date for its next new factual drama White House Farm.

The new six-part series revolves around a fateful night in August 1985, when five members of the same family were murdered on a farm in Essex; Sheila Caffell, her six-year-old twin sons, Daniel and Nicholas, and her parents, Nevill and June Bamber.

Synopsis reads: “Essex police first believed that Sheila, who had mental health issues, murdered his own family before he turned the gun on himself. But Detective Sergeant Stan Jones had doubts about the murder-suicide theory and about Sheila’s brother, Jeremy Bamber., Who first called the police on the farm.

“Ultimately, it was Jeremy Bamber who was charged and convicted of the murder of his own parents, sister and nephews. Bamber is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. He is one of the few prisoners in the United Kingdom subject to a life order. Bamber still maintains his innocence. “

White House Farm Start Date

White House Farm started on ITV on Wednesday January 8. The next episode will air on Wednesday January 15.

The episodes will be broadcast weekly at 9 p.m. for six weeks, available on television and online via the ITV hub.

White House Farm Casting

Freddie Fox takes on the role of Jeremy Bamber with Mark Addy as DS Stan Jones and Stephen Graham as DCI ‘Taff’ Jones.

See the full cast below …

Sheila Caffell played by Cressida Bonas

Colin Caffell played by Mark Stanley

Heather Amos played by Grace Calder

Nicholas Caffell played by Jude Barrowcliffe

Daniel Caffell played by Nate Barrowcliffe

Julie Mugford played by Alexa Davies

Nevill Bamber played by Nicholas Farrell

June Bamber played by Amanda Burton

Ann Eaton played by Gemma Whelan

DC Mick Clark played by Scott Reid

David Richard played by Goulding

Peter Oliver played by Dimsdale

Brett Collins played by Alfie Allen

The first episode begins in the early hours of Wednesday August 7, 1985 when Chelmsford police receive a phone call from local farmer Jeremy Bamber. Officers are called to an incident on his parents’ farm, White House Farm.

Jeremy Sheila’s sister, mother June, father Nevill and twin nephews Nicholas and Daniel are all found dead.

The matter appears to be open to investigative officer DI Thomas ‘Taff’ Jones, who concludes that Sheila, who had mental health problems, is responsible for the murder of her parents and children, and then herself.

But for DS Stan Jones, something is wrong. Stan’s concerns put him in conflict with his senior officer Taff. He is given responsibility for family liaison and told to be careful.

In the next episode of January 22, after a vital discovery at the White House Farm by the family, Stan and Mick feel closer to consolidating their own suspicions about Jeremy.

The arrival of a friend Brett from New Zealand increases the tension between Jeremy and his girlfriend Julie. Ann becomes more and more alarmed and suspicious of the behavior of her cousin Jeremy and of her management of the family estate.

As preparations for the investigation continue, Stan is concerned that if the bodies are released for cremation, the evidence will be lost forever. He is in a race against the clock.

Before the series which starts on ITV, you can watch a first trailer below …

