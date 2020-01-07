advertisement

Tyler Welsh scored 31 goals in over two seasons with the BCHL’s Victoria Grizzlies, showing a nose for the goal.

In his third season with the Yale Bulldogs at the NCAA, the 22-year-old Whistlerite shows this sense of smell in his first twelve games with five goals, only one of which is in the lead. Welsh had been banned in his rookie season before popping his first two in 2018/19.

“I definitely feel pretty good this year. I came in with a little more confidence after playing well last year,” he said. “I can finally put a few pucks on the net this year.”

Throughout the second half of the season, Welsh is only three points away from its NCAA career high of 11 last year. His eight points are currently the frontrunner among the bulldogs.

“Trust is the most important thing. I played a slightly more offensive role this year, so that’s good. I just shot more in games, that helped. I tried to get more.” Pucks on the net, “he said.

Before the season, Welsh focused on building strength in the gym, which helped him keep the puck when challenged.

“I improved my shot a bit and found a way to score a goal and get a little more into this dirty area this year,” he said.

Welsh started with two points in their first five games, one of which was missing when Yale started into season 1-5. However, he scored six points in his next six games when the Bulldogs set a 4-2 record and started turning their season into the Christmas break.

“It’s good to get some momentum for me and the team. We struggled early but had three wins in a row before the break,” he said. “I think we’re probably better than our record shows. We didn’t play well early and started slowly.

“We had a few injuries that we should get back. Hopefully we’ll run after Christmas.”

Part of Welsh’s success can be attributed to consistent lines as he developed chemistry with Justin Pearson and Curtis Hall after the 2018/19 season ended. Hall in particular has some roots as a draft pick of the Boston Bruins in 2018 and represents the USA at the Junior Ice Hockey World Championships in the Czech Republic.

“We have good chemistry. It was a good line for us,” said Waliser.

The major of economics has one year of college admission after this year and hopes to connect with a pro team after graduation that goes beyond his college career.

“We’ll see how much interest I get over the next year and a half,” he said. “I think I would want to play hockey for a few more years to see if I could make it into one of the pro leagues.”

