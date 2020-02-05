advertisement

Under the right circumstances, even an Olympic gold medalist can get nervous when he comes by.

This was the case for Whistler-based Cassie Sharpe, who took first place in PyeongChang in 2018 and had eight FIS World Cup victories and a pair of crystal balls in her name.

After a concussion during pre-season training in New Zealand, Sharpe chose the season’s first two World Cup events and returned to the X Games in Aspen, Colorado in late January.

Sharpe owed her support to her crew in ensuring that she was physically and mentally ready to return, although she acknowledged that she felt the pressure to return to X Games as the defending champion.

“It was extremely nerve-wracking. It was always the plan to adopt the entire protocol and make sure that I was mentally and physically okay from the concussion,” she said. “I didn’t really recognize the pressure I put on myself to return to X Games after winning it last year. I was very nervous, but I’m thrilled to see how it ended.” “

This season is the second year of the four-year Olympic quarter-finals and has the lowest appearances of the four without a World Cup, while the Olympic qualifiers have increased in intensity in the 2020-21 season. As such, Sharpe was particularly encouraged not to speed up their return.

“This year, when I was recovering from my concussion, my trainer Trennon (Paynter) kept saying: ‘This year doesn’t matter. If you are neither mentally nor physically able to come back this year, it really doesn’t matter “she remembered. “Thinking about it this season is all about having fun and doing the best I can and having fun before qualifying pressures for next year’s Olympics begin.”

Still, Sharpe was always keen to be there again, especially after keeping an eye on the competitions that took place during her absence.

“It was a challenge to stand apart, but it is always good to watch the girls’ competitions and be motivated to come back, measure yourself and learn new things,” she said. “But it’s always a challenge to sit outside and look inside.”

Ultimately, Sharpe returned to the snow on January 7, but lost most of her training time due to a cold blow in Calgary. Nevertheless, she was on the podium on January 25th.

“We were supposed to be up to X Games in Calgary and work out the entire two weeks that we were supposed to be there, but the second week we were there it got so cold that we all just left,” she said. “The mountain was closed from Monday to Friday because it was negative.

“I had about half of the training that I thought I would do.”

At the competition last weekend on Mammoth Mountain, California, Sharpe scored just the right goal with a goal of 90.00 to ward off the 89.00 from Russian Valeriya Demidova and the 88.00 from teammate Rachael Karker.

“You always want to do your toughest run first and get a good score so you can try to build on it,” she said. “For me it’s a kind of staple. I’ve added a lot of flair and a few switches that I haven’t done before, but after a bit of training it comes back together.”

Sharpe said conditions in Mammoth were better than ever, as World Cup stops there tend to be challenging environments.

“We never had it where it wasn’t windy or snowing or a blizzard,” she said. “It was bluebird with minimal wind and we all had a good time. You could see that in the caliber of our competition, but especially in the caliber of the men’s competition with all the crazy runs that were thrown down spontaneously with a good pipe.”

In the men’s category, Canadian Noah Bowman took second place with 88.60 when he was trapped between two Americans. Aaron Blunck ran in first place with a 97.20 point, while Lyman Curriers 88.20 earned him third place.

No Canadian slopestylers were on the podium, despite strong results. For men, Etienne Geoffroy Gagnon (fifth), Mark Hendrickson (tenth) and Evan McEachran (eleventh) reached the final, in which Swiss Andri Ragettli secured first place for Americans Colby Stevenson and Deven Fagan. Other Canadian competitors were Noah Porter MacLennan (18th) and Whistler’s Teal Harle (24th).

In the women, Megan Oldham and Olivia Asselin finished eighth and tenth. The Swiss Sarah Hoefflin prevailed over the English Isabel Atkin and the American Maggie Voisin.

Sharpe spoke of Breckenridge, Colorado, where she is preparing for this week’s Dew Tour.

“We definitely like it when it’s Bluebird, we can have a really good time and sweat instead of freezing,” she said.

After the Dew Tour, Sharpe’s last competition of the season will be the Calgary World Cup later this month.

