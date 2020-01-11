advertisement

Whistler goalie Beck Warm starts the new year with a new look.

The 20-year-old, who has been with the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League since 2016-17, was delivered to the Edmonton Oil Kings on January 1. When he first started in Edmonton on January 5, Warm helped the Oil Kings win 4: 3 against the Saskatoon Blades.

“It’s been a wild four or five days here,” Warm said on January 7th. “I settled in well and it was a pretty easy transition.

“It was definitely a surprise. You always have in mind that it might happen. It’s your last year.”

The deal puts Warm in a much stronger team situation, from an American team that has only won two of their last 18 games to an Edmonton team that was 61 points ahead of the league in Moose Jaw on January 8.

“It was great to win in the first game there. It was really great, so it was super exciting. The D-Corps here is pretty incredible, it makes it easy for me,” he said.

In his last game against the Americans, a 5-4 extra-time win against Spokane on New Year’s Eve, Warm won his first game since November 11, putting 3-0 pressure on Edmonton and scoring 48 saves. Tri-City’s intervention struggles weren’t limited to Warm though, as he scored at least 30 parades in nine of the twelve defeats in a row, five nights with more than 40 stops and one with 52.

While Warm was grateful for his time at Tri-City, which is only two points away from a playoff spot as of January 7th, he’s excited to join a competing Edmonton squad.

“We definitely had some tough and some challenging games, so it was definitely tough, but I feel very good about my game at the moment and I’m really looking forward to this next chapter,” he said. “It is definitely an honor to be traded here. I am very grateful for the opportunity to help the team do something special.”

After appearing as the undisputed No. 1 goalkeeper in Tri-City in 28 of the team’s 34 pre-trade games, Warm is not sure how much ice he will see after the trade. Rookie Sebastian Cossa can already be seen in Edmonton, who was awarded the WHL goalie of the month in December and will form an impressive tandem with Warm.

“It all depends on my game. They brought me to Sebastian Cossa, the inexperienced goalkeeper here, and I’ll try my best to look after him and show him the ropes,” said Warm.

The Oil Kings are no stranger to the Warm family, as they used Beck’s twin brother Will on their blue line before trading him for the Victoria Royals in the off-season.

Warm said talking to his brother had helped him prepare for what to expect.

“I had some good conversations with him just to discuss the organization and everything. He has only good things to say about the organization and the guys, everything is just incredible,” he said. “There are two other Tri-City people I played with. If I know a few people from Vancouver and have had my brother here for the past three years, it’s not a very difficult transition.”

With his junior career at the end of the season, Warm hoped to move to a team where he might be better noticed by a professional club, as the Oil Kings are owned by the NHL Oilers and share an arena in Rogers Place.

At the time of the deal, Edmonton’s president of hockey operations and general manager Kirt Hill said in a press release that the team was excited to get Warm in the ring.

“Beck is an elite goalkeeper in our league and such a good personality on and off the ice,” Hill said in the press release. “The Warm family has been part of our organization in the past and we are very proud to welcome them back.”

