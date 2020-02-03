advertisement

Three new aircraft have been added in recent years, and Whistler’s Blackcomb Helicopters (BH) strives to be 100 percent carbon neutral.

As the company wants to expand its business, it also has a new managing director.

“We have added three Bell 212s to our fleet in the past two years. We have a fairly aggressive upgrade and upgrade program for these aircraft,” said new general manager Tim Boyle.

advertisement

“We are working with Alpine Aerotech from Kelowna and Abbotsford and are upgrading these aircraft with new wiring, new paint and the latest avionics in the form of technology for traffic awareness, off-road capability and obstacle avoidance that was not originally included in these models.”

BH was founded over 30 years ago in Whistler and has recently expanded its activities from the sea to the sky to include fire fighting measures in Ontario and Alberta.

“Basically, adding these aircraft will allow us to continue the current level of support in the Sea to Sky corridor and expand our operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario to fire fighting and utility construction,” said Boyle.

Apart from that, the company’s focus is not on “big”, but on balancing business in slower periods with things like fire fighting and power line construction.

“We are developing some partnerships and relationships outside of BC to step up power line construction and maintenance. This is an area where Blackcomb is known for its experience and expertise,” said Boyle.

“In addition to doing a little more fire fighting outside of BC, we also want to be able to overcome ups and downs and build a little more power lines when there are no projects in BC.”

In 2018, BH began buying carbon offset payments for its tourist flights and became 100 percent carbon neutral in 2019.

“This is not just fuel for flying the helicopters – that’s the biggest part – but our truck fuel, our warmth for our buildings and our entire trip for all of our employees are calculated and we buy offsets from a company that does it is protecting existing forests on Quadra Island, “said Boyle.

“It is a great commitment to our company and it is one that we stand behind in the long run. However, we believe that it is the right thing to do. It is not to be taken lightly.”

While the cost of the compensation is “substantial,” Boyle believes it will pay off.

“I have to say I didn’t expect what we were doing to be recognized again. I think a lot of people respect it,” he said, adding that BH has also recently worked with another major at the resort Province to share what it learned about offsets.

“They also made it a priority and we fully shared this information … we don’t use it as a competitive advantage,” he said.

While flights for emergency services or fire fighting are easily justified, heli-skiing is not essential, Boyle said.

“But it’s sure to be fun for many, so we’re better responsible for the fuel we burn and the environment we work in,” he said.

“The owners of this company believe that they are committed to society and the environment, and they are serious, and they want other companies to go in the same direction (steps). This is better for the industry, it is just a good thing. “

At its January 21 meeting, the Whistler Council supported a proposed measurement plan for the Whistler Heliport that would allow BH to consolidate two of its existing leases.

The new measurement plan combines two blocks next to each other so that BH can build a large hangar on the new block.

The building will allow the operator to store helicopters indoors, extend equipment life and improve working conditions, a report to the council said.

According to BH, a fire fighting system is also being investigated, from which all heliport users could benefit as part of the capital improvement.

The helipad is located on Kronland, which is leased by the RMOW, which in turn is leased to the Whistler Heliport Society and is sublet to individual helicopter operators.

,

advertisement